The Livest Dog at UFC 256: Renato Moicano

Name: Renato Moicano

Opponent: Rafael Fiziev

Odds: +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

I am of the firm belief that Renato Moicano is one of the most underrated fighters in the UFC today. He fought a who’s who of the featherweight division and only lost to the very top of it (Aldo, Ortega and Zombie). Even in those fights, Moicano saw success. He was arguably beating Ortega when he got submitted and may have won the first round against Aldo. He also beat Calvin Kattar in what was largely a striking match.

But it isn’t just that he’s underrated that makes me like him here. Moicano is sharp on the ground with great positioning and chokes. He’ll be stepping in here with a kickboxer who is largely unproven on the mat. Sure, he has a combat sambo background, but has not appeared to need it or use it in his short UFC career.

The well rounded-ness and ability to finish here both give Moicano an edge that makes the price he comes in at look particularly appealing.

2020 Record: 14–23

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -$178

Return on Investment: <-1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

