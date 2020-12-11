MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Dec 11/20

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Dec 11/20

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Dec 11/20

By December 11, 2020 2:49 pm

By |

Jun 1, 2019; Stockholm, Sweden; Alexander Gustafsson (red gloves) fights Anthony Smith (blue gloves) at Ericsson Globe. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 277.5
2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 221
3 7 7 Anthony Smith 143
4 4 10 Johnny Walker 134
5 5 4 Dominick Reyes 131
6 7 8 Volkan Oezdemir 120
7 9 14 Jimmy Crute 111
8 3 3 Thiago Santos 110.5
9 10 5 Aleksandar Rakic 100
10 16 15 Paul Craig 96
11 6 Ovince Saint Preux 91
12 11 9 Nikita Krylov 89
13 12 12 Magomed Ankalaev 80.5
14 14 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 74
15 15 13 Ryan Spann 68
16 13 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 66.5
17 17 Ion Cutelaba 62
18 NR 16 Jamahal Hill 54.5
19 18 Ed Herman 47
20 19 Sam Alvey 43.5
21 20 Khalil Rountree Jr 43
22 21 6 Jiri Prochazka 40
23 22 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38
24 24 Alonzo Menifield 33.5
25 25 Da Un Jung 32.5
26 26 Devin Clark 23
27 27 Gokhan Saki 22.5
27 27 Klidson Abreu 22.5
27 27 Modestas Bukauskas 22.5
30 43 Dustin Jacoby 20
31 31 Dalcha Lungiambula 18
32 32 Darko Stosic 17.5
33 38 Roman Dolidze 14.5
34 33 Mike Rodriguez 10.5
35 34 Maxim Grishin 10
35 34 William Knight 10
37 37 Aleksa Camur 9
38 38 Danilo Marques 5
38 38 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5
38 38 Shamil Gamzatov 5
41 38 John Allan 4.5
42 43 Andreas Michailidis 0
42 43 Ike Villanueva 0
42 43 Marcin Prachnio 0
42 43 Nicolae Negumereanu 0
42 43 Vinicius Moreira 0

Check back Monday for our middleweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 


(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home