Watch $60,000 Mortal Kombat 11 Tournament WePlay Dragon Temple

Make sure to catch all the WePlay Dragon Temple action live on the official Twitch Channel here when it begins at 1 PM CST/ 8 PM CET. The Group Stage will run from December 11-12, followed by the Playoffs on December 13.

WATCH $60,000 MK11 TOURNAMENT WEPLAY DRAGON TEMPLE HERE

On the first day of WePlay Dragon Temple, what fans thought would be a conventional 1v1 group stage turned into a 2v2 mini-event instead. Think of the side attraction, Poket Klash, as a warmup tournament in which the players could experiment while showing off what they have, and boy did they deliver.

WePlay Dragon Temple is a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament with 14 pro players competing for a $60,000 prize pool. The main event consists of two stages, with the first being a best-of-three round-robin group stage and a single-elimination best-of-five playoff bracket. However, yesterday, WePlay Esports surprised us all with the side tournament, Poket Klash.

Enter The Dragon TempleImage credit: WePlay Esports

Beginning with a round-robin group stage of its own, all 14 players were assembled into pairs for the side attraction, with the top four teams advancing to the final stage. Tournament favorites, A F0xy Grampa and Tekken Master were both paired with Hayatei and Grr respectively, while LAN newcomer AVrik joined DizzyTT and the first lady of the show, Infinitii, with Foreverking.

Poket Klash Pairs

Konqueror & 2ez AVirk & DizzyTT Asodimazze & Dubasik Infinitii & Foreverking MK_Azerbaijan & Hadoken Grr & Tekken Master A F0xy Grampa & Hayatei

The dangerous duo of Grr & TekkenMaster dominated the group stage by winning every one of their games. Konqueror & 2ez followed close behind with two losses out of six matches, while A F0xy Grampa & Hayatei had three losses in third place, just like AVirk & DizzyTT.

In the Playoff, Grr & Tekken Master continued their dominance by defeating Konqueror & 2ez, only to be joined in the finals by AVirk & DizzyTT, who had sent the duo of A F0xy Grampa & Hayatei to the third-place match.

After fierce competition, both teams in the finals secured two matches each, and near the end of the final match, Tekken Master was able to take AVrik’s health down to 10%. It looked like we already had our victor, but AVrik wasn’t having any of that. He quickly turned the table on Tekken Master, winning the first offline Mortal Kombat tournament he has ever attended.

Team AVirk & DizzyTTImage credit: WePlay Esports

What Day Two Has In Store For Us

Now that fans and players now know what sort of competition to expect from WePlay Dragon Temple, we enter day two of the event. The players were split into two groups named MORTAL (A) and KOMBAT (B). The best performing four from each group will move on to the Playoffs on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Here’s a look at the group seeding.

Group Mortal (A)Image credit: WePlay Esports

Group MORTAL

A F0xy Grampa

Hayatei

Konqueror

Asodimazze

AVirk

Foreverking

Hadoken

Group Mortal (B)Image credit: WePlay Esports

Group KOMBAT

Tekken Master

DizzyTT

GRR

Dubasik

2EZ

Infinitii

MK_Azerbaijan

Awesome Talent Keeping Things Hype

Even with the skilled players in attendance, WePlay Dragon Temple wouldn’t be as fun as it’s been if it weren’t for the talent behind the production. Commentator duo Mustard and Ketchup are joined by Mitsuownes and HBTWarrior, while on the host side is Kyle, a WePlay Esports regular. As for the tournament analysts, we have Big D, Kitana Prime, and Mr Aquaman.

The Wise AnalystsImage credit: WePlay Esports

About WePlay Esports

WePlay Esports is an esports media holding company with key offices in the USA, China, and Ukraine. The holding company combines the best practices of esports, media, and entertainment fields to provide cutting-edge products and services worldwide.

WePlay Esports has built a portfolio of highly acclaimed events, like WePlay! Bukovel Minor 2020 (Dota 2), WePlay! Clutch Island (CS:GO), WeSave! Charity Play (Dota 2), and OMEGA League (Dota 2), which were all held this year.

If WePlay Dragon Temple is any indication, the esports media holding company plans to make similar waves in the fighting game community too.