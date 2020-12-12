Anthony Joshua remains IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight boxing champion

Anthony Joshua of Watford, England retained his superheavyweight title in the World Boxing Association, and his heavyweight titles in the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization, and the International Boxing Organization on Saturday. Joshua knocked out Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria in the ninth round in the title fight from the SSE Arena, which is next to the historic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

With the win, Joshua improved to a record of 24 wins and a single loss. His only career defeat came to Andy Ruiz Jr. via a knockout in the seventh round in a fight on June 1, 2019 at Madison Square Garden. Joshua was able to rebound, and retain his heavyweight boxing titles in a rematch with a win over Ruiz in Saudi Arabia on December 7, 2019. Interestingly, Joshua had not fought since beating Ruiz one year and five days ago.

Of Joshua’s 24 career wins in professional boxing, 22 have now come via a knockout. However, Saturday’s win was only Joshua’s fifth career clear knockout, as his other 17 knockouts were a technical knockout. The other four boxers Joshua has beaten with a clear knockout were Hector Avila of Argentina (first round, March 1, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland), Matt Legg of Great Britain (first round, May 31, 2014 at Wembley Stadium, England), Jason Gavern of the United States (third round, April 4, 2015 at Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle, England), and Charles Martin of the United States (second round, April 9, 2016, at the O2 Arena in London). With the won over Martin, Joshua captured the IBF Heavyweight title for the first time.

Meanwhile, this was Pulev’s second professional loss of his career, and drops to a career record of 28 wins, and two losses. His only other prior defeat came on November 15, 2014, when he was beaten by the great Wladimir Klitschko of the Ukraine for the IBF Heavyweight title.

Currently, Joshua is one of six British boxers who currently hold a heavyweight boxing title. Tyson Fury of Manchester holds the World Boxing Council heavyweight title, Callum Smith of Liverpool holds the WBA super middleweight title, Billy Joe Saunders of Welwyn Garden City holds the WBO super middleweight title, Chris Eubank Jr. of Hove holds the WBA interim middleweight title, and Josh Taylor of Prestonpans, Scotland holds the WBA and IBF light welterweight titles.