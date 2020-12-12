PBC on Showtime: Arboleda vs. Colbert Picks

Interim WBA Junior Lightweight Championship: Chris Colbert (c) (14-0) vs. Jaime Arboleda (16-1)

Luke Irwin: Arboleda rebounded from his first career loss, and a knockout at that, landing massive knockouts and blemishing multiple undefeated records, but he’s still a level below Colbert. Colbert via UD.

Middleweight Bout: Matt Korobov (28-3-1) vs. Ronald Ellis (17-1-2)

Luke: Korobov is a tough-as-nails veteran who hasn’t won a fight in two and a half years. One thing Korobov always had was his chin, but Chris Eubank finished him in the second round of his last tilt. Ellis is a solid veteran, whose only blemish on his record was a razor-thin majority decision loss to DeAndre Ware. This is a good test for both guys, but at 37, Korobov isn’t trending in the right direction, but he’ll make it a fight. Ellis via SD.

Junior Welterweight Bout: Algenis Mendez (25-5-3) vs. Richardson Hitchins (11-0)

Luke: Mendez via SD.

2020 Picks Record: 156-74 (67.8%)