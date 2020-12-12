UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno Picks

UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (20-1) vs. Brandon Moreno (18-5-1)

Luke Irwin: Moreno has never been finished in his pro career, but I’m throwing all my weight behind Figueiredo being the next great flyweight and gets one in the title rounds. Figueiredo via R4 Submission.

Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (29-8) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-4)

Luke: I think Oliveira catches Tony. He might take a bit of a whooping for a round or two, but he’s so goddamned slick and fast that I think Tony makes a wrong move or tries to put him away and Oliveira catches him in a submission. We also don’t know how Ferguson is going to look after that complete demoralizing loss to Justin Gaethje that squashed his title hopes. Oliveira via R3 Submission.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (9-1) vs. Virna Jandiroba (16-1)

Luke: In Jandiroba, Dern has her toughest challenger on the mat, but she’s still not Dern’s equal in the submission game, and if Jandiroba tries to outgrapple Dern, it won’t end well for her. Dern via R1 Submission.

Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (20-5) vs. Ronaldo Souza (26-8)

Luke: Has anyone had a better 2020 in the UFC than Holland? Holland went from also-ran middleweight coming off of a loss, to contender in seven months. He’s gone 4-0 in the bubblem with three finishes and two Performance of the Night bonuses. This is a big step up, but I love the way he’s fighting and his momentum is palpable. Jacare doesn’t have his fastball anymore, and while Souza might get him in some trouble, I think Holland can ride out a win over fifteen minutes. Holland via UD.

Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (6-0) vs. Junior dos Santos (21-8)

Luke: I’ll probably be kicking myself after this one. You can’t stop progress and time is undefeated against any man, but I can’t help but feel this is a little too much too soon for Gane against a former world champion who has seen and done it all in JDS. I think JDS can use some veteran know-how to keep the youngster from unleashing. dos Santos via UD.

2020 Picks Record: 156-74 (67.8%)