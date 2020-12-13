How Has Peloton Become the ‘Gold Standard’?

Peloton has sold hundreds of thousands of bikes in well under a decade. They burst onto the at home workout scene back in 2013 and gave other, long-standing competitors like NordicTrack a run for their money straight off the bat. Since then, have become something of a gold standard among those who prefer to shirk the gym in favour of working up a sweat in their spare bedroom.

Of course, even back in 2013, the stationary bike was nothing groundbreaking. These devices could be picked up for well under $100, and even a great quality bike would come in at nowhere near the $2,000+ (plus monthly subscription fee) to which Peloton users are bound.

So, how have they taken poll position in the at-home workout market, and why do so many of us covet the Peloton Bike over any other?

Part of a Wider Digital Trend Toward Virtual Experiences

Consider one of the main selling points of the Peloton Bike: the ability to stream live workouts to your home, and recreate the entire process of visiting the gym, without ever stepping foot outside. These sessions and classes are entirely ephemeral, but they may well prove to be the perfect incentive for anyone looking to boost their fitness.

The move toward making ‘life outside of the home’ available ‘at home’ is one that has taken hold of almost every aspect of our lives. At-home movie streaming has grown so popular that production companies are now focusing on bringing the cinema release to the home – for instance, new streaming service HBO Max will showcase all new Warner Bros content straight onto its site in 2021.

Also consider the staggering popularity of sites like Pokie Place, which recreate a trip to the casinos of Vegas or Macau for those who simply want to tune in from their living room, while the world of designer fashion is investing plenty of creativity into utilising digital spaces as a medium for fashion shows.

Even within the fitness industry, moving into online spaces is something that has been ongoing for many years now. YouTube gave rise to an entirely new platform for personal trainers, and the ‘workout videos’ first popularised in the 70s and 80s were able to undergo a rapid, modern transformation as a result.

It’s no wonder, then, that a piece of technology that literally straddles the boundary between the real world and the virtual world would prove so vastly popular among fitness fans and beginners alike. It offers the perfect, private experience for anyone who prefers to seek out new experiences with a virtual twist.

Of course, it’s not unfeasible that someone could invest into a low- or mid-range stationary bike and log into YouTube for some free, motivational workout videos for a fraction of the cost of a Peloton bike. The world of fitness is, however, built upon promises: a brands ability to promise enjoyment, motivation and, most importantly, strong results will prove to be one of its greatest assets, and we will always be willing to spend a little more (or, sometimes, a lot more) on something that targets our confidence.