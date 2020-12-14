Jose Aldo Scouting Report
Vitals
5’7″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
September 9, 1986
Record
28-7 (UFC: 10-6)
Current Streak
3 straight losses
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva
Championships Held
WEC Featherweight Champion: 2009-2010 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2010-2015 (seven successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2016-2017 (no successful title defenses)
Strengths
– dynamic, explosive, extremely dangerous striker
– very powerful hitter (hands, knees, feet)
– crippling leg kicks
– unorthodox strikes
– very quick with his striking
– swarms opponent when senses an opening
– very athletic
– extremely experienced
– very well coached
– good on the ground (although doesn’t utilize it often)
– excellent striking defense
– lands almost twice as many significant strikes as he absorbs
– almost impenetrable takedown defense
– also very solid takedown accuracy
– big enough to fight in higher weight classes
– finishes fights
– is almost impossible to finish
Weaknesses
– not much clinch game
– some question his cardio
– doesn’t spend much time on the ground
– can be submitted
– goes through a difficult weight cut to get to bantamweight
– effort level & motivation fluctuates
– can be knocked out
– has shown mind games can get to him
– has been injury prone throughout his career
– best days seem to be in his past
– in a slump: 2-5 over his last seven fights
Synopsis
The king is dead. Long live the king.