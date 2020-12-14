The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Billy Goff +375 over Robson Gracie Jr.
Notable New Champions:
- Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion: Juliana Velasquez
- Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion: Jake Hadley
- IBF Intercontinental Flyweight Champion: Rosendo Hugo Guarneros
- WBC World Female Junior Bantamweight Champion: Lourdes Juarez
- WBO International Cruiserweight Champion: Lawrence Okolie
- WBC International Heavyweight Champion: Martin Bakole
- Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion: Morgan Charriere
- WBO Intercontinental Lightweight Champion: Masayoshi Nakatani
- K-1 Lightweight Champion: Gonnapar Weerasakreck
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Heavyweights Hold Sway: After the big Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev heavyweight title matchup, we learned…pretty much nothing. Pulev had nothing for AJ, Joshua put him away late in the fight, and it went how it should have went. Fury called out Joshua, Joshua played the whole thing diplomatically, not saying one way or another what his next move is. So after all the talk of Pulev upsetting the apple cart or Joshua wanting a specific opponent, we’re back where we were last weekend.
- Human Clay: After a miraculous 2020, in which journeyman and former UFC fighter Clay Collard won five fights in a row, putting down prospect after prospect, his run finally came to an end at the hands of Quincy LaVallais in which he looked listless and a step slow. Maybe six fights in a calendar year was too much.
- Run It Back!: Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, in a main event that was made merely three weeks ago, went out at the vacant UFC APEX and burned the entire structure down for the Flyweight title. These two put on an all-time classic that ended in a draw. Figueiredo had a point deducted for low blows, so if he can keep his gloves up in the rematch, he should be alright. And yes, there will be a rematch! Dana White immediately addressed that in the post-fight press conference! Good lord, storylines and depth in the flyweight division! It can be done, Dana!