Fight of the Day: Gerrie Coetzee vs. Michael Dokes

Date: September 23, 1983
Card: The Buckeye Homecoming
Championship(s): WBA World Heavyweight Championship (Dokes)
Venue: Richfield Coliseum
Location: Richfield Township, Ohio
Date: September 23, 1983
Card: The Buckeye Homecoming
Championship(s): WBA World Heavyweight Championship (Dokes)
Venue: Richfield Coliseum
Location: Richfield Township, Ohio
The Green Bay Packers have the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense through 13 game of the 2020 season and they are second overall in (…)
The championship fight. The pinnacle of achievement across combat sports for centuries. A premiere attraction that draws millions (…)
What a game for fans of both teams! It was a clinic on how to script an NFL rivalry event for maximum entertainment value. Most incredible (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Andrew Maraniss. The author of the upcoming Glenn Burke biography (…)
On Sunday, Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald tweeted, with his next point, UND forward Jordan Kawaguchi will hit 100 points for his (…)
Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St Petersberg, Florida with virtual fans in (…)
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal Dec 19, 2020 UFC APEX Las Vegas, Nevada UFC Fight (…)
The Raiders defense has been poor all season, and the team getting shredded by the Colts on Sunday, to the tune of 37 points given up, (…)
Modern beauty standards require an athletic, fit body. Unsurprisingly, many people have become regulars in gyms filled with bodybuilding and (…)
Baseball—America’s national pastime. As an experience, it’s nothing short of invigorating and exhilarating. There’s always that (…)