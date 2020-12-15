Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Justin Wilson

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Justin Wilson.

Player Review: Justin Wilson

2020 Stats: 23 Appearances, 19.2 Innings Pitched, 2-1 Won-Loss Record, 3.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 10 Holds, 23:9 K:BB Ratio, 0.2 WAR

Story: The Mets expected Justin Wilson to be a key contributor to their bullpen again in 2020 after a solid performance in 2019. Wilson pitched well early but a pair of blowup outings in July and August pushed his ERA to an awful 7.27 mark by August 26. Things stabilized after that point as Wilson pitched very well down the stretch, giving up just three runs (one earned) in 11 innings to lower his season ERA to 3.66. There appears to be little doubt that if the season was longer Wilson would have seen his numbers end up closer to his 2019 production.

Grade: B

Wilson was once again a dependable lefty out of the Mets’ bullpen, proving to be one of Brodie Van Wagenen’s more shrewd signings.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2021 Role: Setup Reliever

The Mets are still looking to bolster their bullpen and don’t have a proven lefty out there so a reunion with Wilson makes sense. The unknown factor is how Sandy Alderson and new GM Jared Porter view Wilson, who was signed by Van Wagenen’s front office. Wilson would fill a clear need here so there’s a good chance the Mets could circle back later in the winter after pursuing potential upgrades on that side of the bullpen.

