Rapid Recap: Jays rusty, but Teague shows pulse in loss to Sixers

December 15, 2020 10:29 pm

My main takeaway from tonight’s ugly 108-99 loss to the 76ers is that contrary to some media reports, Jeff Teague is not washed up. If Teague can regularly give the Celtics two-thirds or half of what he showed tonight (18 points, 4-4 3 FG), they might survive the early-season absence of Kemba Walker.

Go ahead and throw away everything you saw from Jaylen Brown (5 points, 1-11 FG) and Jayson Tatum (10 points, 4-13 FG).

I refuse to acknowledge Payton Pritchard (16 points, 6-10 FG, the Tommy award). Nope, not gonna do it. Why? Because last year I gushed over Carson Edwards and predicted his shooting would land him a regular spot in the rotation. Oops.

