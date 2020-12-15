Rapid Recap: Jays rusty, but Teague shows pulse in loss to Sixers

My main takeaway from tonight’s ugly 108-99 loss to the 76ers is that contrary to some media reports, Jeff Teague is not washed up. If Teague can regularly give the Celtics two-thirds or half of what he showed tonight (18 points, 4-4 3 FG), they might survive the early-season absence of Kemba Walker.

Go ahead and throw away everything you saw from Jaylen Brown (5 points, 1-11 FG) and Jayson Tatum (10 points, 4-13 FG).

I refuse to acknowledge Payton Pritchard (16 points, 6-10 FG, the Tommy award). Nope, not gonna do it. Why? Because last year I gushed over Carson Edwards and predicted his shooting would land him a regular spot in the rotation. Oops.

Pritchard checks in, calmly drives to the right baseline and cans a jumper. Not a bad start for the rook. pic.twitter.com/XHHLybF1OQ — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) December 16, 2020

Pritchard's already looking like an annoying little shit, and the Celtics needed one of those. #agitator https://t.co/97G4UE1ICA — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) December 16, 2020

Love to see it Rob, love to see it pic.twitter.com/Cq4urvStXH — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 16, 2020

Marcus Smart takes 280 pounds to the chest without blinking an eye. pic.twitter.com/CYiDrdFyKo — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 16, 2020

What a ridiculous steal from Smart followed by a Javonte Green dunk: pic.twitter.com/VJRrnacXJs — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) December 16, 2020

Marcus Smart is playing like this is a game being played on December 15… he doesn't care that this time around it's the preseason — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) December 16, 2020

Aaron Nesmith is on the board from deep: pic.twitter.com/3t6ZkSMlEy — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) December 16, 2020

