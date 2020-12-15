Wild late finish by Ravens stuns Browns, 47-42

What a game for fans of both teams! It was a clinic on how to script an NFL rivalry event for maximum entertainment value.

Most incredible of all, Lamar Jackson does a Superman impression by coming out of sickbed in the locker room at the absolute moment of truth and delivers the W for the Ravens.

I among others have noticed Lamar’s somewhat weakened physical profile after his recent bout with Covid. He may indeed be suffering some repercussions from the after-effects of riding out his positive testing experience. He has looked thinner and unusually short of breath.

He left the game in the final quarter with a sense of urgency as captured on camera. It was more than just the “muscle cramps” reported by the MNF crew. Reportedly he was overcome by intense nausea and diarrhea.

It happens to the best of us. Just not usually with a crucial divisional game on the line…

Jackson emerged from the locker room, saved the game and maybe Baltimore’s season with a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns in a wild, back-and-forth Monday night game in which the teams combined to tie a 98-year-old NFL record.

Back on the field after being sidelined by “cramps”, Jackson threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown and then set up Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal with two seconds left as the Ravens (8-5) stayed in the playoff picture.

A game dripping with playoff intensity delivered with endless drama and numerous twists, none bigger than Jackson running back onto the field for a fourth-down play after his backup, Trace McSorley, had suffered a knee injury.

Jackson, who missed a recent game with COVID-19, said he received fluids in the locker room and was getting stretched when he saw McSorley get hurt.

“I’m still stretching and I’m like, ‘We gotta go out there,’” he said. “It was fourth down, my guys were making great catches and we came out with the victory. As soon as I saw him go down, I came out of the locker room.”

Jackson first hit Brown for the TD and then, after getting the ball back with 1:04 left, got Baltimore in position for Tucker, who made 70 straight field goals inside 40 yards before missing last week. He made this one look pretty routine, providing an uplifting moment for the Ravens after they spent the past two weeks dealing with a virus outbreak and numerous scheduling changes.

“It’s definitely good that we made that kick, given everything this team is going through right now,’” Tucker said. “It keeps us in the playoff picture. We definitely needed to have this one. What the world saw on Monday Night Football was a Ravens team playing with guts.”

It was a gut punch for the Browns (9-4), who had rallied from a 14-point deficit to take the lead while Jackson was out.

The Browns had one last chance after Tucker’s kick, but a series of laterals on the final play ended with a safety that affected gamblers all over the country. The Ravens were favored by three on the opening line.

“There can either be good or bad to come from this,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose 22-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt with 1:04 left tied it. “You can start pointing fingers, but that’s not this team. We know that we need to fight and make the plays to win when we need to.”