Champions League top 5 scorers of this season

UEFA Champions League and its resounding anthem were back on football channels about three months ago . This 2020 edition of the best european football competition was particularly expected by all fans throughout the world. The tournament is taking place in a very sad and terrible context of coronavirus pandemic. And so many changes needed to be made. No public, no fans, all matches supposed to be played closed doors. However, about three months after it’s started, the competition seems to be holding all its promises. Barcelona, Juventus, Real Madrid , Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Manchester City : All of the best european football teams are present with their best players. Who will be the next kings of Europe ? Who will replace Bayern Munich, the winners of the last edition? We will know it in few months. The tournament is just at its first row. The last group stage matches have been played 9 December 2020 , with many suspense and many surprises. The big teams managed to get rid of their opponents and are qualified for the next step: knockout stage. But not all of them. Many surprises, by the way. UEFA Champions League is always bitterly disputed. Players are all motivated and give their best to be crowned Champions at the the end of the tournament. The stars, as every year, are present, at their best level : Leonel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Mbappe , Robert Lewandowski… And as we all know it, UEFA Champions League is also a competition within a competition. It is the opposition of the best 9, the best european strickers. They are facing themselves not only to help their respective teams win the cup but also to be the top scorer of the tournament. The question we all ask is : Who will be Robert Lewandowski’s successor ? Who will be the top scorer of the competition after Istanbul’s final. We will know very soon. Just five months to wait. But before the end of the tournament, we can already guess the potential winners. The serious candidates are known. This is the top 5 of 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League scorers at this stage of the competition.

1-Alvaro Morata, Erling Braut Haaland, Marcus Rashford and Neymar with 6 goals

As you can observe it, this 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League competition is definitely full of surprises. Four players are leading the competition highest scorers' race. And not the stars you probably expected. No Messi, no Cristiano Ronaldo, no Luis Suarez , no Robert Lewandowski or Mohammed Salah. There are four respectively from Juventus Turin, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain. A part from Neymar who is one of the stars of the competition all of the three others are big surprise, particularly Erling Braut Haaland, just 20 years old and already on road to be the best european stricker.

2-Alassane Plea from Borussia Mönchengladbach, Ciro Immobile from Lazio Rome and Olivier Giroud from Chelsea: 5 goals.

The second stair of the stage is occupied by these players, and each of them has 5 goals scored. The big surprise : Alassane Plea, the French player who is playing a great UEFA Champions League campaign.

3- Bruno Fernandes( Manchester United) , Cristiano Ronaldo( Juventus Turin), Diogo Jota ( Liverpool FC) , Ferran Torres ( Manchester City), Karim Benzema ( Real Madrid), Mergim Berisha ( Salzburg) , Romelu Lukaku ( Inter Milan) and Youssef En-Nesyri ( Sevilla) , all of them with 4 goals scored.

Many Portuguese players. And of course, the most popular Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo. The all time highest scorer in the competition has only scored four times up to know.

4- Angelino from RB Leipzig, Duvan Zapata from Atalanta Bergame, Irfan Kahveci from Istanbul Bashashehir, Kingsley Coman from Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi and Martin Braithwaite from Barcelona, Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich João Félix from Atletico Madrid and Timo Werner from Chelsea.

They have all scored 3 goals. Curiously , there are many stars at this stair. Messi, the second all time highest scorer of UEFA Champions League after Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and even Robert Lewandowski, the former edition top scorer. Hopefully this one will reach his crazy statistics of last season.

5- The fifth and final stair of this top 5 is shared by Barcelona player Antoine Griezmann, Dimitri Payet ( OM) , Markus Thuram( Borussia Mönchengladbach), Moise Kean( PSG) and others players with 2 goals. The competition keeps on and we will see the winner of the race after May 2021 final.