Find out where to watch live sports with this TV-schedule!

Are you a sports fan who prefers watching the big games from home, or you simply don’t have the possibility of being in the stands following your team on-site? This is no problem with today’s media coverage, but with games running more or less every day it can be hard to remember on what channels your favorite leagues or teams are shown. With Livesportsontv.com you’ll stay up to date with the latest broadcasting information on where to follow all major American sports leagues live on TV or stream. Get yourself comfy in front the screen and browse through the TV-schedule to find out when the next big game is kicking off. The service is free to use and available on your computer, phone or tablet.

TV-schedule for the most popular sports

Whether you’re a fan of the NFL, NBA or any of the other major leagues you will find Livesportsontv.com a real useful service. The TV-schedule is updated regularly and shows you the latest broadcasting information from all American and Canadian televising networks. By using this service, made for sports fans, you’ll never miss a big game on TV or stream again. Use it as a sports calendar and find out when your team is playing their next game.

You’ll find a unique page for every team, making it possible for you to only show games that’re interested in. Bookmark the page with your team’s TV-schedule and it will always be just a few clicks away. You can also use the filter on top of the TV-schedule to sort out specific sports. Let’s say that you’re a big fan of the NHL and the MLB, then you’ll be able to only show games related to these leagues.

The purpose of Livesportsontv.com is to deliver the best possible service for all sports fans out there who’s highlight of the week is to watch world class sports live. This is something we all enjoy and with a TV-schedule focusing purely on sports it will make every sports fan’s life easier.

Sports covered by Livesportsontv.com

Use the TV-schedule to find all games from the ongoing NFL season that’re being shown live. Whether it be on TV or stream you’ll find the games that you’re looking for. The games are broadcast on both national and regional television, and it’s not uncommon that one game is shown on more than one channel. Use the TV-schedule and find out what channel or stream that’s showing the game of your choice.

Are you a basketball fan and an admirer of the world’s best basketball league? Sit down and relax as Livesportsontv.com has you covered with all the information on when and where to watch the NBA live on TV or stream. Schedule your week by your team’s next game and get yourself in front of the TV in time for the big games.

The MLB is widely popular around the world and also home to the best players. If you’re not able to watch the MLB games live from the stands, the best way of following the action is on the TV or livestream service. A season is normally 162 games long and so there will be many exciting battles to witness. The LA Dodgers are the current champions after they managed to defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB World Series 2020. The 2021 season is planned to begin on the 1st of April and the games will as always be listed at Livesportsontv.com.

In addition to the NFL, NBA and the MLB you’ll also find information on the MLS and the NHL. By covering all major sports in the US and Canada this service has something for everyone. The starting times will be adjusted to your current location and time zone, making it even easier for you to follow the games from wherever you are. Follow Livesportsontv.com on social media, Twitter and Facebook, and get the latest news and updates on broadcasting for the five biggest leagues in the US and Canada.