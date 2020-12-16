National sports games in different countries

Sports entertainment in the world

Sports are very popular entertainment that is widespread around the world. If we talk about the most popular kinds of sports then the first place will definitely be won by association football or soccer as it is called in the USA. Soccer is a dominant sport in Europe, South America, and Africa. More than 500 million people watch the world cup regularly and mostly they do it remotely and online.

Basketball is ranked the second most popular kind of sport recognized as dominant in the USA, Philippines, Turkey, China, Italy, and some other European countries. It is impossible not to mention tennis among the three most popular kinds of sports in the world. Tennis is a dominant sport in Europe, Asia, Latin, and North America.

Sport is connected to different related activities that are possible online. For example, some sports fans are fond of sports betting that is available on gambling platforms. Today these activities are much safer and secure because in the world-leading casino online Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency types are continuously replacing other ways of payment. It is clear because blockchain transactions are faster and have lower fees.

National games in different countries

There is such a sports games definition as so-called “national sports games.” What does it mean? Such sports games are an irreplaceable part of the nation’s culture. However, it is not always the most popular sport in the country, but historically meaningful and culturally significant to a particular nation. Here are some examples of national games in different countries:

Canada. This country is famous for its ice hockey teams that are recognized as one of the world’s best. However, ice hockey is a winter national Canadian sport, and in summer, lacrosse is replacing it taking the lead to be a national sport.

Australia. Cricket is a national sport in Australia. This bat-and-ball contactless game is played mostly in middle spring and summertime.

France. The main part of French people recognized association football /soccer as their national sport. However, some French call cycling and tennis their national sport.

Japan. World-known as sumo wrestling national Japanese sports is translated as “striking one another”. Japan is the only country where sumo is playing professionally.

Norway. This country recognizes cross-country skiing as a national sport. It is popular not only as professional sports but also as a recreational activity for people of all ages.

The USA. In the United States, people are extremely into sports, but baseball is their favorite. Each state has a team. There are baseball teams in schools, colleges, and universities.

Scotland. This northern country is famous for its golf tournaments since the world’s first Open Championship was held there in 1860. There are numerous golf courses in Scotland.

Uruguay. Since 2006 so-called “destrezas criollas” has been recognized as a national sport in Uruguay. Usually, jockeys riding horses play this sport that is in some way similar to equestrian polo. Nevertheless, after some cases that violated animal rights, there is debate regarding this kind of sport’s legitimacy.

Switzerland. In this European country, each one of four people go in for some sports activities. But the status of a national sport is divided between shooting and gymnastics. The most important sports organization in the country is the Swiss Olympic Committee.

South Korea. Since Tae-kwon-do was recognized as Olympic sports, it became more popular around the world. 80 million people are practicing this sport.

Sports-related Bitcoin casino games

Since numerous lockdowns strike the world in 2020, many sports activities are still on hold, some working alternatives are possible to join online. Online games are an ecological and safe way to play favorite sports games online. It has never been that easy to find Bitcoin casino games that are connected to your favorite kind of sport. Football lovers can play “Football superstar” or “Football” from Endorphina game provider or “Goal” football slots provided by Booming. For those who prefer fighting or shooting, there are “Win Shot” or “MWA” by Belatra Games. These are just a few examples from the wide range of games and providers available today.

Concluding, each country has its national kind of sport, and the modern world is giving more and more opportunities for sports fans to combine their favorite offline sports activities with online betting and playing.