'NXT' (12/16) Results And Review: #1 Contender For NXT Championship Revealed, Rhea Ripley And Toni Storm Clash, And More

NXT took place in the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. The show featured the in ring return of Karrion Kross, Rhea Ripley took on Toni Storm and Kyle O’Reilly went face to face with Pete Dunne for an opportunity to face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship at New Years Evil.

Austin Theory And Johnny Gargano Defeated Leon Ruff And Kushida

Dexter Lumis was shown on a platform in the Center drawing and observing what was going on in the ring.

Toni Storm in a video promo talking about their rivalry in NXT UK. She says that she doesn’t respect Rhea anymore and is going to end the rivalry on her terms.

Shotzi Blackheart was interviewed about her match against Indi Hartwell tonight. She said she is proud of what her team did at WarGames but her war against Candice is far from over. She said she will break her best friend like she broke Candice’s arm.

Ciampa grabbed a chair from ringside before his match with Tyler Rust and sat it down on the ramp.

Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Tyler Rust

Timothy Thatcher tried going after Ciampa until officials held him back. Ciampa waved at him as he left.

The Grizzled Young Veterans talked about how a lot as changed since they have been gone but they are still the best tag team of this generation. They said they will soon be NXT’s #1.

A video package of Karrion Kross was shown with Kross saying that Doomsday is coming.

Malcolm Bivens was shown telling Tyler Rust that he is a star and Rust follows him to the back.

Killian Dain and Drake Maverick attacked Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch before the match between Dunne and O’Reilly. Breezango and Undisputed Era attacked them as well all the way backstage.

Before the instant classic encounter between @KORCombat & @PeteDunneYxB got underway on #WWENXT, another wild brawl broke out inside the Capitol Wrestling Center! pic.twitter.com/9RZ1v5xLr8 — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2020

Kyle O’Reilly Defeated Pete Dunne To Become The #1 Contender For The NXT Championship At New Years Evil

Rhea Ripley was interviewed about her confrontation with Raquel Gonzalez last week. She said her and Raquel have a lot more history than people think. Rhea talked about Toni saying Toni is the same piece of trash she fought in NXT UK and she will finish her off tonight.

A video showed Xia Li crying as she is brutally kicking and punishing a bloodied Boa.

This punishment is becoming even MORE intense by the week!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/1q342bn2nC — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2020

Shotzi Blackheart Defeated Indi Hartwell By DQ

Indi Hartwell attacked Shotzi with the trophy that had her head on it.

Karrion Kross Defeated Desmond Troy

Kross tells Damien Priest after the match that at New Years Evil, it is over for him.

Isiah Swerve Scott was interviewed asking about why he didn’t shake hands with Jake Atlas last week. Scott said that he was frustrated and he will beat Atlas next week. Ever Rise went up to McKenzie after the interview saying they are still undefeated in the tag team division and that they rule.

Dexter Lumis revealed his drawing which says that he will be the host of New Years Evil on Jan. 6th.

Finn Balor was in a video promo saying that Kyle O’Reilly proved he can be in the main event but he will make sure it is the end.

Toni Storm Defeated Rhea Ripley

Overall Review: Another real solid show. I think it would’ve been better though if O’Reilly and Dunne main evented because there was more on the line than the Rhea and Toni match. Both of them were the best matches but I just think they should’ve switched it up. This show was mostly to build up for the New Years Evil show which I think they did a good job of making it into a big deal so that they can get the viewers. Some of the matches were really drawn out like the Tommaso match which shouldn’t have gone on longer than it did. Other than that complaint, it was enjoyable.

Grade: 6/10