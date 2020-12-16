The 2020 FIFA The Best Awards

Thursday 17 December 2020. Save the date ! Only two days to wait for the The 2020 FIFA The Best football Awards ceremony. After FIFA Ballon d’or France Football ceremony has been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic, the world of football were expecting The FIFA 2020 The Best football Awards to be cancelled as the same. There is no more doubt about now : This fifth The FIFA The Best football Awards ceremony will be held. The The Best Awards aimed to reward players and coaches personnal archievements will be held indeed. Same place : Zurich Switzerland.

Awards

Awards will be given in different categories : For the best men’s player, for the the best women’s player, best coaches and goalkeepers will be rewarded awards as the same. The player who scored the best goal of the season will be given the FIFA Puskas Award. Awards will also be given for the 2020 FIFA Fair-Play and for the FIFA Fan. There will also be announcements of the year men’s and women’s players FIFA Fifpro World 11s. This game is as interesting as the casino.

Nominees

They are known, all of them shortlisted by a talented panel of formers professional players and others football experts.

For the best men’s player :

Many superstars on the stage, as always.

Cristiano Ronaldo ( Portugal/ Juventus): the first ever The Best winner has completed 37 goals and 7 assists in 46 games played. He has won Serie A trophy.

Lionel Messi ( Argentina/ Barcelona) : The last edition’s winner will try to keep his crown with 31 goals and 27 assists in 44 games. 0 trophy for the Barcelona superstar.

Robert Lewandowski ( Poland/ Bayern Munich): He is the most likely to win this 2020 The Best Award. The Pole forward have had a great year. His stats are just insane : 55 goals and 10 assists in 47 games. No doubt. He is the world best striker so far. He’s set the bar very high. No one could compete with him. Unstoppable, a real poison for the defences both in Bundesliga and Europe stage. He has won everything this season : Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal Cup and UEFA Champions League. A great campaign from the Poland forward. He’d probably have won the ballon d’or France Football if the ceremony had been held.

For the best women’s player:

No place for the holder Megan Rapinoe this year.

Lucy Bronze: The English player who had played both for Olympique Lyonnais and Manchester City WFC is back on the stage one year later. Maybe she will win this time.

Pernille Harder ( Denmark/ VfL Wolfsburg and Chelsea FC women)

The third candidate is the France and Olympique Lyonnais player Wendie Renard, once again on the stage.

The Best FIFA men’s goalkeeper

The Award is disputed by three world class goalkeepers: The Brazilian and Liverpool FC goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak and the German giant Manuel Neuer. After his great campaign with Bayern Munich FC, the Award will go to him probably.

The Best women’s goalkeeper

Sarah Bouadhi from Olympique Lyonnais ( France), Christiane Endler ( Paris Saint-Germain player from Chile) and Red Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher are struggling for the Award.

The Best Men’s coach

Marcelo Bielsa from Argentina and Leeds FC manager shares the stage with two German coaches : Liverpool FC coach Jürgen klopp and the treble’s winner Hans-Dieter Flick. It took Bayern’s new coach only ten months to make his team the most terrific opponents to play in Europe.

The Best women’s coach

Emma Hayes from England ( Chelsea FC women coach), Jean-Luc Vasser from Olympique Lyonnais and Dutch team coach Sarina Wiegman struggle for the Award.

FIFA Puskas Award

Some great and amazing goals have been nominated for the Award. The first is the Uruguay’s player Giorgian De Arrascaeta for his goal against CR Flamengo in Brazilian League on 25 August 2019. Another Uruguay’s player shares the stage. We all remember Luis Suarez astonishing backheel goal against RCD Mallorca on 7 December 2019. The third nominated is the South Korean and Totenham player Heung-Min Son for his goal against Burnley FC on 7 December 2019.

Remember. The ceremony will be held on 17 December 2020. But virtually. Due to coronavirus pandemic. The whole ceremony can be streamed.