The Betting Window for December 18-20

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can demand a trade, no-show training camp, and come back in tip-top shape!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Saul Alvarez -750 over Callum Smith ($65)

Stephen Thompson -110 over Geoffrey Neal ($5)

Alex Morono +190 over Anthony Pettis ($10)

Marcin Tybura -105 over Greg Hardy ($5)

Rick Glenn -340 over Carlton Minus ($15)

Few boxers are on Canelo’s level, but Smith has a legitimate claim of being the best in the world at super middleweight.

I never doubt or bet against Wonderboy’s ability to ugly up a fight and escape with a win on the cards.

Pettis’s fights since October 2018: Stopped by Tony Ferguson, miracle Hail Mary knockout in a fight he was badly losing against Stephen Thompson, loss to Nate Diaz, stopped by Carlos Diego Ferreira, and narrow decision over the corpse of Donald Cerrone. He shouldn’t be a -250 favorite over anyone.

Last Week: $ +33.89

Year To Date: $ -209.70

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.