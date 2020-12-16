UFC Thompson vs Neal Prelim Breakout Star: Rick Glenn

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Well, that’s two weeks in a row where our Breakout Star was pulled at the last second due to an illness. Fingers crossed that our pick this week makes it to the cage to show you all that we know what we’re talking about.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Rick Glenn

Nickname – The Gladiator

Affiliation – Absolute MMA

From – Marshalltown, Iowa

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 145 lbs (Featherweight)

Record – 21-6-1 (3-3 UFC)

What makes him impressive

Glenn has been boxing since he was a teen and has some of the more extensive amateur experience that you can find in an MMA fighter. In the few short years that he was an amateur, he fought over 20 times in boxing and MMA. That experience has clearly paid off, particularly when it comes to the striking realm. That experience has paid off extensively when it comes to punishing opponents in small windows of opportunity. He never wastes a chance to land on a broken clinch or if an opponent lets their guard down momentarily. As a result, he’s both dangerous for finishes at all times, and he racks up a lot of points on the judges’ scorecards.

Why he has been overlooked

After some amazing performances in the octagon, including a win over Dennis Bermudez and a savage beatdown of Gavin Tucker, Glenn has been out of commission. This is largely due to injuries to his legs that include a torn MCL. All in all he was out for over two years, which left a lot of people wondering if the nearly 30 fight veteran had unceremoniously hung it up without mentioning it. A win this weekend could certainly force people to remember just who he is.

What makes this a good match-up

Carlton Minus is coming down from 170 lbs to meet Glenn who is coming up from 145 lbs. Usually that discrepancy would make people nervous – the size alone could be a huge factor in this fight. However, Minus was largely behind in terms of speed even up at 170 lbs. He was outstruck by a faster Matthew Semelsberger, who usually has a wrestle-heavy approach, on the feet. Coming down to fight the former featherweight, you have to imagine Minus will be all the more at a disadvantage in terms of the striking and speed. Expect Glenn to land and land often here.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 210-93-1 (2 NC) (12 DNF)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)