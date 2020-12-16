NBA

Video of Kevin Harlan calling NBA game from basement cements his greatness

December 16, 2020

Kevin Harlan is one of the greatest sports broadcasters of this generation, and when it’s all said and done, he’ll be in the GOAT discussion.

Harlan’s versatility — similar to Mike Tirico and Al Michaels — is a big part of what makes him great. Factor in his clear knowledge and passion for whatever he’s calling, usually football and basketball, and it makes for such a great broadcast. He makes even the silliest and nonsensical moment so entertaining, like when a black cat ran onto the field during a Monday Night Football game last season, and he delivered a call for the ages in the booth.

And he doesn’t necessarily even need to be in an arena to showcase his talents to the world, either. Covid-19 has presented new challenges for media, coaches and players alike, and Harlan is no different. He was forced to call Tuesday night’s Warriors-Kings exhibition game from his basement, and yet, he still crushed the intro as if he were there. His daughter shared a video of the action.

If you didn’t know better, you’d have thought he was actually in the booth. He didn’t skip a beat.

