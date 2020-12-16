Where is Messi's Future Destination?

It was the most stuning news of the last summer transfer market. Argentina and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi considered leaving Catalunya’s club. It started as a bad rumor before turning to the most debated topic of football mercato. All football shows were related to Messi leaving the club he has been playing for for over sixteen years so far. But this was not only a rumor but a serious possibility also.

Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona : A serious threat .

Barcelona FC were ending a catastrophic 2019-2020 season without any trophy and a disgraceful 2-8 loss against Bayern Munich FC. Even Messi couldn’t do anything to prevent such a painful slap. After this shameful ending, it makes sense Barcelona’s all time top scorer wanted to leave the club for a new destination. And the club Direction board have given him more comfort in his decision to leave. President Josep Maria Bartemeu had nothing under control. They got rid of Luis Suarez without any hesitation. What made things worse. A player whose fanatics love the casino. Lionel Messi could not tolerate such a bad treatment against his teammate and best friend. The serial keep on with Messi snobing training sessions. There was no doubt at all. He actually wanted to leave. Even the signing of Dutch coach Ronald Koeman couldn’t make things going better way. Desperate Barcelona’s fans were asking : Does he stay or leave ? This question will be answered days later in an interview given to Goal by the six-time Ballon d’or winner. Lionel Messi made it clear he wanted to leave. But not in that circumstances. He was not ready to start a Justice war against the Club that gave him all he owns and made him one of the greatest players ever. Regardind to his love for Barcelona and familial aspects he decided to stay.

Good news, but not really

He stays. That was the response all Barcelona fans were expecting. They can breathe again and celebrate. Their god stays close to them. Lionel Messi returned to training and this regrettable episod was forgotten. The Argentine genius promised to give all his best in and off the pitch to make Barcelona FC born again. No more problem then. The 2020-2021 season began with many challenges. We have seen a motivated Messi in the pitch, but a little bit alone and weak. At this stage of the season, not a lot things have changed, regarding to the last season. The team seem to be the same and have lost four La liga games so far. Messi’s rates are far from his last seasons numbers. The Barcelona playmaker has completed only 6 goals in the tournament so far. Very poor statistics for a player of his level. He looks clearly less involved in the game , unhappy and orphan. And his current role into the pitch doesn’t help him either. Ronald Koeman makes him play number 9. It clearly appears his minds are no more in Catalunya. Then, the question is back again. Will he leave at the end of 2020-2021season ? Maybe during Winter transfer window. And another question : Where will he go ? Aged 32, The Argentina’s prodigious kid has some more football years to play. He is not going to end up his carreer. So where will he go ?

Clubs the superstar is linked to

The most likely club to sign him is Manchester City. With their Emirats owners, Manchester City can dream at Messi. The Argentine can fit in Citizens game’s plan easily. Besides, he knows very well the coach Pep Guardiola , his former coach with whom he played some of Barcelona’s greatest games ever. Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero is his country’s teammate and big friend. The deal is possible.

Paris Saint-Germain is another heavyweight club to pretend signing the football superstar. They have spent a lot of money last five years in superstars signing and won’t say no to one of the current best players in the world. Neymar’s recent words make the deal even more possible : ” I want to play with Messi again. I want to enjoy football with him again. Next season.”, claimed the Brazilian superstar after PSG’s win at Old Trafford , last week. Then, will Lionel Messi grant Neymar’s prayer ? Will he leave Barcelona to join his former teammate and big friend ? Will he accept the Ligue 1 challenge or another challenge elsewhere in Europe ? Or will he stay at Barcelona ? We will know about it next months. Next Transfer markets will tell us.