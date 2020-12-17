Eagles run the injury gauntlet yet again prior to Cardinals test...

Head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Wednesday morning that rookie tackle Jack Driscoll suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over New Orleans.

It is yet to be determined whether or not Driscoll will need surgery. Matt Pryor will start at right tackle in what will be the team’s 13th different starting offensive line combination in 14 games. It’ll be Pryor’s second start at right tackle this season. He’s also started six games at right guard in 2020, while filling in at left guard this season as well.

The Eagles had 10 players on their initial injury report Wednesday as they began to prep for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. That does not include safety Rodney McLeod, who was officially placed on Injured Reserve earlier in the day.