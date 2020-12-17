Combat

Fight of the Day: Ivan Menjivar vs. Urijah Faber

Fight of the Day: Ivan Menjivar vs. Urijah Faber

Combat

Fight of the Day: Ivan Menjivar vs. Urijah Faber

By December 17, 2020 10:31 am

By |

 

Date: February 23, 2013
Card: UFC 157
Championship(s):
Venue: Honda Center
Location: Anaheim, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home