Floyd Mayweather and Wladimir Klitschko headline list of 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees

The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, NY announced its class for 2020 on Tuesday according to the Associated Press. Among the names on the list are two high profile boxers in Floyd Mayweather of Grand Rapids, MI, and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine.

Mayweather could be considered one of the greatest boxers all-time, who was never a heavyweight champion. With a career record of 50 wins and zero losses, he won multiple titles in numerous divisions, including welterweight, light middleweight, super lightweight, lightweight, and super featherweight. Mayweather’s current estimated worth is between $560 million and $1 billion.

Klitschko, who won the gold medal in the super heavyweight division at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, had a career record of 64 wins and five losses. He was the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight boxing champion over his career. Among the more high-profile boxers Klitschko beat in his career were Axel Schulz of Germany, Ray Mercer and Hasim Rahman of the United States, Samuel Peter of Nigeria, David Haye of Great Britain, and Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria. Interestingly though, Wladimir Klitschko never fought his brother Vitlali Klitschko, who was also a heavyweight champion.

It was also announced that 11 others will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. They are super middleweight champion, light heavyweight champion, and Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward of San Francisco, CA, women’s light heavyweight champions Laila Ali of Miami, FL, Ann Wolfe of Austin, TX, women’s boxing pioneers Marian Trimar and Jackie Tonawanda of New York, neurology specialist Dr. Margaret Goodman of Las Vegas, NV, junior middleweight champion Davey Moore of New York, trainers Freddie Brown of New York and Jackie McCoy of Hollywood, CA, journalist George Kimball of Grass Valley, CA, and Showtime producer Jay Larkin of New York. Ward won the gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, and Laila Ali, was the daughter of the great Muhammad Ali.