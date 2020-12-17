Kawaguchi Joins UND's 100-Point Club

University of North Dakota senior forward Jordan Kawaguchi is a special player. He’s electrifying and brings the fans out of their seats. On Wednesday night, the Abbotsford, B.C native reminded us why he was a Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalist during the 2019-20 season.

With the game tied 3-3 at the end of regulation, we’d go to 3-on-3 overtime. On the opening faceoff, sophomore forward Shane Pinto would win the draw. The puck ended up on Kawaguchi’s stick. He entered the o-zone. With a quick wrist a shot from the left faceoff circle, the game was over in eight seconds. Dager!

“From day one, he’s been an impact player for us,” head coach Brad Berry said. “He loves when the puck’s on his tape in those situations. You love to see him have individual success which gives us some teams success. He’s an unbelievable leader.”

At the 7:54 mark of the second period, Kawaguchi would join the 100-point club assisting on Shane Pinto’s 4th goal of the season. In his 116th game in a UND uniform, Kawaguchi add to his point total (33g-68a–101pts). While playing in the Omaha Pod, Kawaguchi is the only player to record a point in every game. In eight games, he’s scored (3g-8a–11pts), he’s also scored two game-winning goals and a power play goal. Tonight’s game-winning goal in overtime was Kawaguchi’s fifth of his career.

Kawaguchi notched his 100th and 101st career points, during Wednesday’s game against the St. Cloud State Huskies, becoming the 86th UND hockey player to reach that plateau and first since Drake Caggiula in 2015-16.