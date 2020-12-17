Ravens on a limb going up against Jacksonville

Eventually, the Jaguars traded Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 30, just before the start of the regular season. Ngakoue wanted out of Jacksonville so bad that he took a reported 30 percent pay cut (about $6 million).

Ngokoue flourished in Minnesota, racking up five sacks in six games, but the Vikings traded him to Baltimore in late October, which was perfect for Ngakoue considering he’s a Maryland native with a very close relationship with his mom and was joining a Super Bowl contender.

Ngokoue is still looking for his long-term contract, hoping that it will be in Baltimore. He hasn’t filled the box score as much as anticipated yet. Ngakoue has one sack in his seven games in Baltimore.

Ngakoue has certainly flashed at various times as a Raven, and he came extremely close to a sack/strip of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield late in Monday night’s game. There are times when he will take over a series. But one of the game’s premier pass rush finishers wants to finish with more sacks, and he’d love to get the run started Sunday against the Jaguars.