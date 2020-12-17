What are the Most Popular Sports to Bet On In Canada

Sports is an industry that has won the hearts of many people all over the world. In Canada, sporting clubs have been a part of the culture for many years. Every other Canadian is a fan of some sports league. Hockey, basketball, football, and baseball are the popular sports throughout the country and behind its borders. However, the sports industry didn’t stop there. It develops to almost all spheres of our life. One of the major industries partnered with sports is sports betting.

Fans like to see their favourite teams win over their competitors. But it gets a lot more fun when viewers also bet on the result of a match. The game becomes even more exciting when there is a competitive spirit between people. Usually, bettors gather in shortly before a match to predict the outcome of the game. However, today it is rather difficult and not safe to gather in public places because of the pandemic. That’s why sports bettors have found a different option — online sportsbooks. They are also good casino sites that offer playing slots and table games for real money.

There are hundreds of casinos that offer sports betting opportunities with dozens of alternatives. If you don’t know what online sportsbooks to visit, you can see the list of the best online casinos in Canada on casinobest.ca. In every sportsbook site, each sports category includes hundreds of sports events to bet on. You can find your favorite team or a much-awaited match and bet on the outcome.

Even if you have broad experience in sports betting, or you are new in the sphere, it’s always a good practice to know what sports to bet on. It can give you the understanding what games have higher coefficients. Here in our list of the most popular sports to bet on we also included a different type of sports popular nowadays — eSports. Maybe some readers will find a new hobby in this direction. After all, eSports already have a firm position on the betting websites.

What Sports to Bet On in Canada

The best moments for betting on a sport event is when odds and circumstances make one or more lines of a specific sport. In all other cases, you need to find the upcoming games of the following sports categories.

Ice Hockey

Every Canadian knows that hockey is a national sport of Canada. Officially and according to the National Sports of Canada Act issued in 1994, ice hockey is recognized as a winter sport. No wonder that many sports bettors in Canada feel the must to bet on hockey. This sport is the pride and the joy of all country residents. That is also why ice hockey takes the first place on our list.

In addition, among all sports events that happen in Canada throughout a year, 10 months are almost dedicated to NHL. So, the choice of most bettors is obvious, they would bet on the league games. However, online sports betting gives opportunities to bet on other hockey leagues from different countries. Canadians can place wagers on the Finnish Liiga, the IIHF Championship, the Czech Extraliga, and also the Kontinental Hockey League.

Basketball

The popular game was actually invented by James Naismith, a Canadian. Though not many people know about it. It’s even honorable to know the game’s ins and outs. And when it comes to betting, every Canadian should bet on the NBA, especially when it’s on the top of betting events. The best piece of advice here would be to bet on single sports events. Soon, with its legalization, Canadian bettors will be able to bet on single game outcomes.

Baseball

To tell the truth, according to statistics of online sportsbooks, baseball is pretty popular as the number of bettors on baseball is incredible. During summer, it’s baseball that draws the attention of Canadians. In fact, baseball events of the MLB, Major League of Baseball, are larger in number than those of NHL and NBA. The key factor you need to keep in mind while betting on baseball is to know how talented players are, and what usual outcomes happen.

Football

The game is so popular around the world that it perhaps comprises the biggest number of fans. In Canada, it’s also popular among residents and regular bettors. There are so many options for football bettors with the NFL comprising 32 teams. But at online betting platforms you can find other leagues and teams to bet on. Throughout a year there are a lot of championships and each of them can bring you profit and joy at the same time.

Esports

Esports are a new category on sports betting sites. They actually represent a good portion of the in-game bet. If we take Counter-Strike as an example, one day it can get more bets than some traditional sports event like a football match. It’s pretty possible that when today’s teenagers turn 18, they would like to try betting or even participate in the official eSports teams.

Bottomline

Even though we pointed out the five best sports to bet on in Canada, the most difficult task will be drawn to the bettors. Every sports fan who likes watching matches every Friday should have unbiased opinion on the teams. As a bettor, you need to know what players are good at what they do, and what teams are better than the others. Even when you want to support your favourite team by betting on it, it may be not your best decision.

Every reliable online sportsbook offers over 30 different options in just one sports category. There is obviously something to the taste of everyone. Apart from the five mentioned sports, bettors can place bets on horse racing, volleyball, cricket, or chess. Some people can bet only on traditional sports like hockey and football, whereas others can find opportunities in a totally opposite — computer gaming championships of eSports. It’s just a matter of individual choice.