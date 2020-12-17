Yannick Ngakoue shoots down talk about revenge game against Jaguars

Yannick Ngakoue is happy with his new team, but it’s hard to imagine that he’s forgotten about what took place with his former one.

Ngakoue was drafted by the Jaguars, and he ended up being one of the final players of the old guard that was traded away. The Jaguars indicated that Ngakoue was in their future plans, and while the two sides did negotiate for quite some time, they could never come to an agreement.

As a result, Ngakoue ended up forcing his way out of Jacksonville, using social media posts and a contract holdout to get traded away. It worked out pretty well for him, as he landed on the Ravens, a world-class organization that has a chance to compete for a Super Bowl now, and in the future.

Ngakoue will face the Jaguars for the first time on Sunday, and many believe he’ll treated it like a “revenge” game, as quarterback Gardner Minshew indicated his former teammate will be “out for blood.” But Ngakoue insists otherwise.

Yannick Ngakoue on facing Jacksonville: "At the end of the day, I had my time with Jacksonville and that's not a secret. I'm just going to treat it like another game, another Sunday." — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 17, 2020

He can say what he wants, but the back-and-forth between the two sides was ugly for quite some time, and it’s hard to believe Ngakoue has forgotten about it.