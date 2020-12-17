Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Friday December 18

7:30am: ONE: Collision Course (B/R Live)

11:00am: Smith-Alvarez Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

3:30pm: 2020 Tulsa Battle For The Belt (FloWrestling)

4:30pm: 2020 IBJJF World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Southeastern vs. The Citadel (ESPN+)

5:00pm: Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta/Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora (DAZN)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Cage Fury Fighting Championship 91 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: 2020 FloWrestling 8-Man Challenge: 150lbs (FloWrestling)

8:30pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Holiday Fight Night ($19.99 Fite.tv)

Saturday December 19

4:00am: Krush 120 (Abema TV)

11:15am: Universum Boxing: Sturm vs. Rost ($11.99 Fite.tv)

2:00pm: Glory 76 Prelims (FREE Fite.tv/YouTube)

3:00pm: Glory 76 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

3:30pm: 2020 Tulsa Battle For The Belt (FloWrestling)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

4:30pm: 2020 IBJJF World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: XFN 31 (FloCombat)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Third Coast Grappling 5 (FloWrestling)

8:00pm: Callum Smith vs. Saul Alvarez/Angel Hernandez vs. Christian Alan Gomez Duran (DAZN/$69.99 Pay-Per-View)

8:30pm: Dynasty Combat Sports: Holiday Fight Night ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo/Chris van Heerden vs. Jaron Ennis (Showtime)

9:00pm: Maxima Gloria ($9.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday December 20

3:00am: Warrior Boxing Series: A New Breed of Warriors Rise ($6.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds: Female Flyweights (UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Submission Underground 19 (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: The last UFC card for a month and the last you’ll see of major boxing for the year, so get your fill this weekend.

1. UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson: The last UFC card of 2020 gets top billing because the undercard of Smith-Alvarez is the worst I might have ever seen for a major card. Still, Neal-Thompson is interesting and a way to make a new star in Geoff Neal. Also, Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera is interesting, and lots of big names and interesting characters in action.

2. Callum Smith vs. Saul Alvarez/Angel Hernandez vs. Christian Alan Gomez Duran: A one-fight card, almost literally, as fights keep dropping off, but a hell of a fight to center on. And now there’s a $70 PPV option.

3. Glory 76: GLORY! YOU’RE BACK! YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARDS! Badr Hari makes his Glory return against Benjamin Adegbuyi in a heavyweight elimination bout for a shot at the gold.

4. ONE: Collision Course: Two title fights, the bigger being Andrei Stoica challenging Roman Kryklia for the Kickboxing Light Heavyweight title.

5. Submission Underground 19: Chael trots out another unbelievably loaded card. Rumble vs. Bader, dos Anjos vs. Cerrone, and Mason Fowler vs. Satoshi Ishii for the Absolute title among others.

6. Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta/Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora: Early Bird Special Boxing! Friday at 5 in the afternoon, folks.

7. Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Reymart Gaballo/Chris van Heerden vs. Jaron Ennis: A show that’s been absolutely decimated by delays and pull-outs. It was supposed to be Nonito Donaire vs. Nordine Oubaali, and now we’re here.

8. Combat Jiu-Jitsu Worlds: Female Flyweights: Lord help me, I do love a one-night tournament.

9. 2020 FloWrestling 8-Man Challenge: 150lbs: A loaded wrestling tournament where the winner gets $25K, but hey, even the losers walk away with a grand. Spreading the wealth!

10. Krush 120: Sure, Glory gets the headlines, but let us not forget about Krush, who has been the most consistent kickboxing promotion in the world this year.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Glory Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal: Levi Rigters (9-0) vs. Marciano Bhagwandass [Glory 76]

4. Glory Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal: Antonio Plazibat (18-3) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (25-9) [Glory 76]

3. ONE Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Championship: Roman Kryklia (c) (45-7) vs. Andrei Stoica (52-12) [ONE: Collision Course]

2. Glory Welterweight Championship: Cedric Doumbe (c) (73-7-1) vs. Karim Ghajji (103-16-1) [Glory 76]

1. Glory Heavyweight Championship Eliminator: Badr Hari (106-15) vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi (34-6) [Glory 76]

BOXING

5. Vacant IBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Ali Akhmedov (16-0) vs. Carlos Gongora (18-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

4. Vacant IBO World Welterweight Championship: Chris van Heerden (28-2-1) vs. Jaron Ennis (26-0) [PBC on Showtime]

3. Interim WBC World Bantamweight Championship: Emmanuel Rodriguez (19-1) vs. Reymart Gaballo (23-0) [PBC on Showtime]

2. IBF/IBO World Middleweight Championships: Gennadiy Golovkin (c) (40-1-1) vs. Kamil Szeremeta (21-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBA Super/Vacant WBC World Middleweight Championships: Callum Smith (c) (27-0) vs. Saul Alvarez (53-1-2) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Greg Hardy (7-2) vs. Marcin Tybura (20-6) [UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson]

4. Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams (11-1) vs. Michel Pereira (24-11) [UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes (23-7-1) vs. Rob Font (17-4) [UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Jose Aldo (28-7) vs. Marlon Vera (16-6-1) [UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson]

1. Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (13-2) vs. Stephen Thompson (15-4-1) [UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Women’s Featherweight Superfight: Amanda Loewen vs. Felicia Spencer [Submission Underground 19]

4. Heavyweight Superfight: Anthony Johnson vs. Ryan Bader [Submission Underground 19]

3. Welterweight Superfight: Donald Cerrone vs. Rafael dos Anjos [Submission Underground 19]

2. 8-Woman Flyweight Tournament [Combat Jiu Jitsu Worlds: Female Flyweights]

1. Submission Underground Absolute Championship: Mason Fowler (c) vs. Satoshi Ishii [Submission Underground 19]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man riding a cocaine-fueled motorcycle to the finish line of 2020 to break even is paying no attention to that roadrunner painting a horizon on that large boulder.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Callum Smith vs. Saul Alvarez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Khaos Williams vs. Michel Pereira

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Gennadiy Golovkin over Kamil Szeremeta

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Neal vs. Thompson

Upset of the Week: Stephen Thompson over Geoffrey Neal

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta