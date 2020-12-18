4 Football Betting Mistakes and How You Can Avoid Them In 2021

We all love sports because they make us shout to the top of our voice. Speaking of sports, football is one of the most followed sports globally, and most punters cannot wait to bet on popular matches whenever their favorite teams are on the pitch.

The reason you are into gambling is that you want to make some money. However, it doesn’t come that easy. You have to master the art of football betting, learn from your mistakes, and improve your strategy. Start your football betting journey by visiting online casino South Africa for the best odds in online betting.

Here are some of the mistakes most punters make when betting on football and how you can avoid them:

1. Relying on one bookmarker

Placing your bets on football matches from one bookmaker is the worst mistake you should avoid in 2021. Yes, gambling is addictive, but relying on one bookmaker for all your bets will make you lose a lot. The reason is simple; bookmakers offer different markets and odds on football matches. Your favorite bookmakers may be offering the lowest odds on a more lucrative market while the competitor is offering a relatively higher odd.

Therefore, by visiting different bookmakers and researching the best odds in every market, you improve your profits in every bet you place. Shop around for the best odds from different bookmakers in the industry. Just like you analyze your teams before placing a bet, you should also go through your favorite bookmakers before sticking to one.

2. Plugging with the same strategy for long

Every punter has a unique strategy for winning a bet on a football match. In most cases, punters tend to stick to one strategy for long if it wins them bets. It is good to rely on a strategy and wise to try other strategies that could be more fruitful.

Don’t make one strategy a routine because sometimes football matches are just unpredictable. The football world and the betting world keep changing. Therefore, you should also remain dynamic and change with equal pace. Keep yourself up to date with team and player news because all this affects the outcome of every single match you may bet on.

If you are following a league, try to analyze the most performing teams in the league in terms of formation. Since your favorite teams will not consistently win your bets, try changing your teams and strategy once in a while. Following a routine in your strategy is never a good idea if you want to make football betting profits. Don’t mistake your strategy for a routine if you want to bet smart and win big in football.

3. Balance risk and return

Football is a game of chance, which means that you must be ready to take the risk when betting. Often high-risk matches have the highest odds, and most punters will shy away from them. Before placing your bet on a game, you should analyze the risk and the return you are likely to get from the bet.

The higher the odds, the less likely the outcome, and most bookmakers are aware of that. However, just because the odd is high doesn’t mean it is not likely to go through. Everything is possible in football. Even the underdogs can win a match when playing a home team. You must be cautious when choosing your odds.

Most bookmakers keep advertising the most unlikely markets on TV and newspapers. For instance, ‘first goal scorer’ is a precarious market you must avoid. Avoid the pressure of picking markets advertised by your bookmaker when choosing odds to bet on. There are more lucrative odds for every football match, but most bookmakers don’t advertise them because they give low returns.

4. Placing your bets on famous teams

The most followed teams like Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus, and Bayern Munich are usually given the lowest odds when facing a less popular opponent. You are not the only punter that is betting on these top clubs. Many other gamblers are also placing their deposits on such clubs. That is the reason most bookmakers give the teams the lowest odds.

As a punter, you can avoid placing your bets on popular teams by researching wide on other clubs from different leagues. Learn more about other less popular clubs because they usually have the best-value bets. Less popular teams are usually below the radar.

Just because a team is not getting the media coverage doesn’t mean it is not performing well. Research for the best performing clubs in less popular leagues all over the world and pick your favorite; they have the highest odds and low risk. Always look at the most performing and tactical players in every team before placing your bet.

Final Thoughts

If you want to boost your profits in football betting, you must be smart in your game. Look for the best bookmakers with the highest odds, research for best-performing teams, and most importantly, bet responsibly.