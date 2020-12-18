Henrik Lundqvist opts out of 2021 NHL season due to a heart condition

Henrik Lundqvist, one of the most notable National Hockey League goaltenders over the last two decades, will not be playing in the 2021 NHL regular season because of a heart condition according to ESPN on Thursday. Lundqvist, of Are, Sweden, signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Washington Capitals on October 9. The 2006 Olympic gold medalist, and the 2012 Vezina Trophy winner had played his entire career with the New York Rangers dating back to the 2005-06 NHL season before switching NHL teams for the first time two months ago.

Lundqvist played in 30 games for the Rangers in 2019-20. He had a record of 10 wins, 12 regulation losses, and two losses in extra time, and one shutout, with a goals against average of 3.16, and a save percentage of .905. Lundqvist’s shutout, the 64th regular season shutout of his NHL career came in a 1-0 Rangers win over the Detroit Red Wings on February 1.

The fact that Lundqvist’s shutout came against the Red Wings was no huge surprise. Detroit scored the fewest goals in the NHL this past season with 145. That was 35 fewer goals than the two teams tied for the second fewest goals scored in the NHL. The Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars each scored 180 goals.

Now due to the heart condition, Capitals fans and NHL fans in general, will be unable to watch Lundqvist this season. At age 38, one will need to wonder if Lundqvist will ever play again.

In Washington this season, Lundqvist was to see his fair share of starts, but was projected to be more of a backup goaltender to Ilya Samsonov of Magnitogorsk, Russia. Last season, Samsonov had a record of 16-6-2, one shutout, a goals against average of 2.55, and a save percentage of .913.

Now the question is who will be the Capitals number two goalie with Braden Holtby with the Vancouver Canucks. Early signs point to Pheonix Copley of North Pole, AK, who posted a record of 16-7-3 with the Capitals in 2018-19, but played all of last season with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.