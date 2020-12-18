Matchroom on DAZN: Golovkin vs. Szeremeta

IBF/IBO World Middleweight Championships: Gennadiy Golovkin (c) (40-1-1) vs. Kamil Szeremeta (21-0)

Luke Irwin: This is GGG’s IBF mandatory challenge, so hopefully he takes care of business so we can get a bit better of a tussle. Golovkin might not have his fastball anymore, but he certainly has enough to get by Szeremeta. Golovkin via R9 TKO.

Vacant IBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Ali Akhmedov (16-0) vs. Carlos Gongora (18-0)

Luke: Gongora’s record is pretty flimsy. He’s 31 and coming off of a win over a 6-13 fighter that made it to the scorecards. His dance card is littered with a lot of losing records. Akhmedov isn’t fighting world-beaters, but his stands up as legitimate opponents for an up-and-comer. He’s faster, with more power, and the much better prospects. Akhmedov via R6 KO.

WBA World Women’s Junior Lightweight Championship: Hyun Mi Choi (c) (17-0-1) vs. Calista Silgado (19-11-3)

Luke: Choi has been WBA champ at 130lbs since 2013 when she was 22. This is her ninth defense of her strap, and there’s nothing Silgado has to offer that she hasn’t already seen and dealt with. Silgado has very, very impressive power, but she’s routinely outboxed when she steps up in competition. Choi via UD.

Super Middleweight Bout: John Ryder (28-5) vs. Mike Guy (12-5-1)

Luke: Ryder R5 TKO.