'Friday Night SmackDown' (12/18) Results And Review: Go Home Show For 'TLC,' Tag Team Titles On The Line, And More

Friday Night SmackDown took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St Petersberg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. This was the go home show before WWE TLC. Advertised on the show featured Bayley taking on Bianca Belair and The Street Profits defended the Tag Team Championship against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Also, Carmella hosts a Champagne Toast and Sami Zayn hosts the first ever Sami Awards.

Kevin Owens came out to the ring to start off the show. He calls out Roman to the ring. Kevin says he heard the message Roman sent to his family and he told his family not to watch TLC because he doesn’t want them to see what he does to Roman. He claims that Roman’s kids already know that he is a hypocrite. He calls Roman a coward. Paul Heyman showed up on the screen saying Roman comes out on his own time. He tells Kevin that the punishment that Roman gave him was not enough and he has to be taken out. Kevin said he has had enough of the talking and is going to find Roman. he left the ring and went backstage.

Kevin gets stopped by Adam Pearce backstage from going to Roman’s locker room and tells him to wait until TLC. Owens doesn’t listen and bangs on Roman’s door anyway. Roman is coming out to the ring as Kevin is banging on his door. Kevin watches backstage. Roman says he doesn’t want to hurt Kevin or his family and he is not a bad guy. He asks Kevin to come out and acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief. Owens came down to the ring until Jey Uso attacked Owens from behind. Roman and Jey beat Kevin down outside the ring. Officials and referees try to stop the beat down. Roman and Jey leave as officials checked on Owens.

Jey Uso tells Roman backstage that Owens got the message now. Roman says he doesn’t and he is not going to stop. He tells Jey to end him.

The Street Profits Defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode To Retain The Tag Team Championship

Ziggler and Roode argued with the referee Charles Robinson. Robinson threatened they could be suspended.

Kevin Owens was walking with referee Jessica Carr and Adam Pearce backstage trying to calm Owens down and prevent him from going after Roman until Jey attacked Owens with a chair from behind. Pearce and Carr try to help Owens up.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Bianca Belair about her match with Bayley. Bianca doesn’t like that Bayley refers to herself as the role model. She says she has wanted to face her because she is the measuring stick and she will show Bayley why she is the EST.

The Riot Squad was in the ring. They showed a promo of them talking backstage about who they think Billie Kay’s partner will be tonight. Billie Kay comes out to announce her partner, Tamina.

The Riot Squad Defeated Tamina and Billie Kay

Carmella’s assistant was setting up the champagne table for her in the ring. Carmella came down to the ring. Carmella claimed she will beat Sasha at TLC to win the Women’s Championship. She says Sasha doesn’t have what it takes to be champion and that she is weak. She claims Sasha is drowning in the pressures of her own expectations. She says Sasha got disqualified last week because she knows Sasha can’t beat her. Carmella drank a glass of the champagne but she didn’t like it. She calls it cheap like Sasha. Sasha’s music hit. Carmella’s assistant went out to the stage to stop her but Sasha didn’t appear. Sasha appeared in the ring as she drank some of the champagne and splashed it on Carmella. Sasha went right after her and got her in the Banks Statement. Carmella’s assistant tried to stop her but Sasha slaps him. Sasha went to put him in the Banks Statement but Carmella nailed her in the back with a champagne bottle.

Kevin Owens was being tended to in the medical room until Jey attacked Kevin again. Jey pushed Owens against the wall and slammed him through a table.

Otis Defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Sami is preparing for his awards show. He asks one of the producers if he polished the trophies. The producer doesn’t respond but Sami figured he didn’t so he tells him to wait there and not screw anything else up. Big E comes in and is giggling as he is planning to ruin his award show.

Otis and Chad Gable gloat about Otis’ win. Chad tells Otis that he needs to do what he means rather than what he says. He tells Otis that training resumes tomorrow. he gives Otis water, telling him he needs to hydrate.

Sami Zayn introduces the Sami Awards. He talks about how the Slammy Awards have gone downhill and they highlight their corporate favorites. He says the Sami Awards is not about that. He gives us a 2020 in review video of himself. He awards himself for Comeback Of The Year. He says that it was such a surprise win for him. He awards the Match Of The Year to Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles in the Ladder Match At Clash Of Champions. He introduces the Superstar Of The Year and it was announced that Big E won it. Big E came out and took the trophy, gloating over the win. Big E makes his acceptance speech as Sami Zayn was irate. Sami pushes Big E away saying this was a misunderstanding but then Big E attacked him and threw Sami as he slid down the ramp. Big E thanks everyone again.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Bayley about Bianca not referring to her as a role model. Bayley says that she is just as athletic as Bianca. She says Bianca has all the potential but she will beat Biance in their match.

Bayley Defeated Bianca Belair

.@BiancaBelairWWE took her to the limit, but @itsBayleyWWE (with a few tricks up her sleeve) was able to outlast The #ESTofWWE on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/4jYNx8OZUS — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020

Roman Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman came out to the ring. Roman talks about how much of an opportunity Kevin Owens has to be in a title match with Roman. He berates Owens for not just taking a payday to feed his family. Owens came out to the ring. Jey went after him but Owens took him out with a chair. Owens attacked Roman and went for the Stunner but Jey caught him with a kick. Roman speared Owens. Roman started beating down Owens with the chair. Jey set up a table in the ring. Roman threw Owens at Jey and Jey planted him through the table. Roman planted a Samoan Drop on Owens through another table. Roman started burying Owens with tables, ladders and chairs. Roman and Jey slammed the chairs onto the tables, ladders and chairs that Owens was buried under. The show went off the air as Roman and Jey stood tall.

Overall Review: This was a pretty good show for a go home show but it wasn’t too solid of a show. I did like the Bayley/Bianca match even though Bianca lost but it gave more of a reason for Bianca to come back for another match and it will eventually help elevate Bianca at least I hope. Roman and Jey continue to do great work along with Kevin Owens even though it was kind of weird that they never really had Owens come out on top throughout much of the buildup towards TLC and especially on this show. The rest of the matches were okay to average. The Sasha/Carmella segment was pretty good but I wouldn’t say it got me really excited for their match at TLC so it was what it was. The Sami Awards was really entertaining with how Sami Zayn and Big E did this segment and I can’t wait till they have their Intercontinental title match at some point.

Grade: 6/10