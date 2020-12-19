By Jeff Fox and KurtK26 | December 19, 2020 6:40 pm

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal

Dec 19, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 7:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Stephen Thompson (15-4-1, #8 ranked welterweight) vs Geoff Neal (13-2, #16 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Jose Aldo (28-7, #12 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (16-6-1, #7 ranked bantamweight)

Welterweights:

Michel Pereira (24-11, 2 NC, #55 ranked welterweight) vs Khaos Williams (11-1, #22 ranked welterweight)

Bantamweights:

Marlon Moraes (23-7-1, #5 ranked bantamweight) vs Rob Font (17-4, #10 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Gillian Robertson (9-4, #6 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Taila Santos (16-1, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Heavyweights:

Marcin Tybura (20-6, #22 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy (7-2, 1 NC, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 4:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Anthony Pettis (23-10, #10 ranked welterweight) vs Alex Morono (18-6, 1 NC, #39 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sijara Eubanks (7-5, #16 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Pannie Kianzad (14-5, #23 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Catchweight (195 pounds):

Deron Winn (6-2, #55 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-3, #57 ranked middleweight)

Middleweights:

Tafon Nchukwi (4-0) vs Jamie Pickett (11-4)

Flyweights:

Jimmy Flick (15-5) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (FLYING TRIANGLE CHOKE) – ROUND 1 (3:18)

vs Cody Durden (11-2-1, #21 ranked flyweight)

Catchweight (160 pounds):

Christos Giagos (17-8, #61 ranked lightweight) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-26, 29-27, 29-28)

vs Carlton Minus (10-2, 1 NC)

