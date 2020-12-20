Fantasy Football Sleepers Prediction for Week 15 NFL 2020

Week 15 of NFL 2020 is right around the corner. The season witnessed a lot of challenges from COVID-19 to numerous injuries and the usual nuances in between. On that note, here are our predictions for the top Fantasy Sleepers to help you proceed to the next round.

Quarterbacks

Philip Rivers – Rivers has had a terrific season so far. His best yet since 2018! With the Colts set to take on the Texans this week, Rivers is scheduled to keep up his form. The last time the sides faced off during Week 13, Rivers finished with 19.2 Fantasy points. And although the QB hasn’t reached the 20-point benchmark in the last three games, he’s set to breach the barrier this week. Jared Goff – Perhaps the most hot-and-cold player this season, Jared usually bounces back when his team needs him the most. And it doesn’t get any better than that. In two of the last four games, he finished with 24.1 Fantasy points. And he should be able to put together a few games with big yards and good scores this week.

Wide Receiver

T.Y. Hilton – Hilton’s game came to life in the second half of the year. Since Week 12 he has scored 20 points twice in as many appearances and is finally showing a rapport with Philip Rivers. In six of his past nine encounters with the Texans, Hilton went for at least 100+ yards or a touchdown. Gabriel Davis – With John Brown still out with an ankle injury, Davis has stepped up to the occasion. The WR scored in four out of his last five games with 10+ PPR points. He seems to be in luck as the Bills head into a faceoff with a badly bruised Broncos secondary squad.

Running Back

Jeff Wilson – With Raheem Mostert potentially out of Week 15 with an ankle injury, Jeff Wilson is set to step into his shoes. While the RB holds a permanent spot in the squad, his role is just that important in Mostert’s absence. Wilson is headed towards a big game against a Cowboys team that surrendered the sixth-most FPPG to RBs. Leonard Fournette – With Ronald Jones out of the squad this week, Leonard Fournette should lead Tampa’s backfield in the next few encounters. With Ke’Shawn Vaughn and LeSean McCoy ready to steal his thunder, this week should be an interesting one for punters betting on Fournette.

Tight End

Cole Kmet – While Jimmy Graham has been the Bears’ TE for a major part of the current season, Cole Kmet has silently emerged as a worthy successor. KMet scored a higher snap percentage, playing in 68.4% of them compared to Graham’s 62.5% in the same tenure. Irv Smith Jr. – In Kyle Rudolph’s absence, Irv Smith Jr. is the acting TE for the Vikings. While Smith has been nursing a groin injury of his own, he played well in the last few encounters with three TDs in his last two out of three appearances.

