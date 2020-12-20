Five Stable NFL Franchises that Offer a Solid Bet Through the Season

Stability is perhaps the most important criteria for a punter looking to weigh the odds before placing a bet. Sure, a franchise might not be at its peak form in every season and even when they are, you don’t always come out with a profit.
But whatever the case, there are at least a few stabled squads that vie for the title every year. In this article, we're highlighting the top five NFL franchises that have a robust reputation in the tournament. While they aren't guaranteed to emerge victorious at the end of every round, they're safer bets overall.
Top 5 NFL Franchises that are a Solid Bet Every Season
- Pittsburg Steelers – The Steelers are undoubtedly the NFL’s most stable franchise since the 1970s. So, if you’ve been at it since the early days of organized sports betting in the US, chances are you’ve made a few great hauls betting on the Steelers. Fast forward to 2020 and the equation hasn’t changed. The Pittsburg Steelers are off to a robust start and are well on their way to securing a Super Bowl victory.
- Green Bay Packers – Sure the Packers might have made it to the big leagues just once in the past two decades, but they are more consistent throughout the season. Most other squads don’t offer such a stable platform for sports betting, which is why the Packers are a hit with punters. The team is upholding its reputation quite well in 2020 and are well on their way to winning NFC North.
- Baltimore Ravens – The burning question that remains this season is whether the Ravens’ revolutionary offense will continue to hold. Since most of the time, the Quarterbacks who claim to revolutionize the game rarely do. It was Michael Vick during the early 2000s and Tim Tebow during 2010. The burden now rests with Lamar Jackson whose passing mechanics need improvement if you watch his footwork during release.
- Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles continue their struggle to set things in motion in 2020 and that’s fine since they all have their lean years. However, don’t be surprised if the franchise bounces back in the next season. It’s something that they’re known for and has periodically done through the last decade. History tells us that the Eagles are a formidable side not to be undermined as they can bounce back at a moment’s notice.
- Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs are traditionally late bloomers. And they have been consistently underperforming since the 2000s. The only exception to this rule was in 2003 when they got off to an excellent 9-0 start and ended the season with a 13-3 record. The story changed significantly since 2013 with the arrival of Andy Reid and the franchise has been consistently performing ever since. And judging by the look of things, the Chiefs are in a prime position to take home the championship this year.