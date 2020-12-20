By Jeff Fox | December 20, 2020 12:07 am

Michel Pereira Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Roberts) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – L (Connelly) – $13,100 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/19 – L (Sanchez) – $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5/20 – W (Imadaev) – $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – W (Williams) – $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $220,100