Record-breaking Saturday in College Football

December 19, 2020 will be remembered for five undefeated college football teams playing for a conference championship all on the same day. However, what we also saw were some remarkable record-breaking rushing performances from Najee Harris of the University of Alabama and Trey Sermon of Ohio State. The Crimson Tide defeated the University of Florida Gators 52-46 in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game from Atlanta, and the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the University of Northwestern Wildcats 22-10 in the Big Ten Championship from Indianapolis.

Harris of Martinez, CA, had 31 rushes for 178 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with five catches for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Harris’s five touchdowns were a SEC Championship Game record. In the process, Harris also set a SEC career record for touchdowns with 54, a Crimson Tide record for most rushing touchdowns with 44, a Crimson Tide record for all-time rushing yards (3639), and tied a Crimson Tied record for touchdowns in a game.

However, Harris was not the only Alabama offensive force to steal the show. Wide receiver Devonta Smith set the Crimson Tide record for all-time receiving yards (3620), and set the Alabama record for most catches in a game with 15. However his biggest catch of the night would not be considered an official catch. Smith caught the Gators onside kickoff attempt, to preserve the Crimson Tide win.

In Indianapolis, Sermon of Marietta, GA, set a Buckeyes single game record for rushing yards with 331. It was also the most rushing yards in any conference championship game in College Football history.

Two other teams continued their unbeaten run on Saturday. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 27-24 to win the American Athletic Conference Championship Game, and the San Jose State Spartans defeated the Boise State University Broncos 34-20 to win the Mountain West Conference Championship Game. Meanwhile in Charlotte, the University of Notre Dame lost 34-10 to Clemson in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game.

One other team in NCAA Football is undefeated. That is the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. However, they had their game against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns cancelled on Saturday due to coronavirus. The Chanticleers and Ragin’ Cajuns were to play for the Sun Belt Conference Championship.