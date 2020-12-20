The 5 Most Influential NBA Players in 2020-21

With the era of the Big Three long gone, there’s some semblance of parity in the NBA once again. And each team has at least one, if not two legitimate stars on the side. While some of the A-listers today are at their prime or a little past it, they’ve still got a few more years in them.
Looking at the stats from the current season, here's our list of the top five players in the NBA in 2020. While some are pretty obvious, others will be up for a debate.
Top 5 NBA Players in 2020-21
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers – At 35, LeBron James is still searching for ways to improve his game. The fact that he scored a career-high 10.2 assists in his 17th season is proof enough. His 27-7-7- stats are quite rare today and the fact that he makes it look easy gives us hopes of seeing him on the court at least for the next half-decade. Although his defense has taken a backfoot with age, LeBron James is still a formidable player any day of the week.
- Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers – 29-year-old Kawhi Leonard is an elite defensive player who lets his game do the talking. The two-time MVP finalist has brought on his A-game on every encounter and his career-high stats are proof enough. Scoring 7.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the past season alone, Leonard’s nonchalance to personal stats makes him all the more lethal on the court. Although Leonard is an excellent player in the regular season, it’s the playoffs he’s aiming for.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks – While LeBron James is arguably the most promising figure in the NBA today, Antetokounmpo has proven his worth on the court. The 25-year-old MVP was the undisputed leader in almost every category, including total rebound rate, PER, defensive win shares, scoring, and win shares. Although Antetokounmpo needs to work on his shooting skills, there’s evidence to show he’s working on his weaknesses. If things work out, we could be looking at an NBA legend in the making.
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors – While Stephen’s presence in the top 5 list might be up for debate, the 32-year-old’s on-court ability is unquestionable. Having missed out a better portion of the previous season due to a broken hand, Stephen will look for making a robust comeback. His limitless range while driving had earned him multiple accolades while defenders respect him for the same reasons. How he manages to recover is yet to be seen!
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers – Since his grand entry into the squad back in 2012, Anthony has been a two-way presence for his side. His statistics have been improving every year and at this rate, we might be looking at a future Hall of Famer. His constantly evolving game and marketability make him one of the most bankable stars in the NBA. His average of 27.7 points in the playoffs had a massive role in getting the Lakers their first title shot in a decade.