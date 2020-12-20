Tom Brady addresses Patriots missing playoffs for first time since 2009

Tom Brady and the Bucs (9-5) are in great position to clinch a playoff berth this season, but his former team finds itself in quite the opposite situation.

The Patriots — and their fans — have become used to qualifying for the playoffs, given that it’s a feat they accomplish virtually every season. And it feels that way because that’s exactly what they’ve done, in every campaign since 2009.

Until this season, that is.

New England went into Miami in an unfamiliar situation — needing to win to keep its playoff hopes alive. On the other side of the ball, the Dolphins are in great position to play meaningful football in January, and they played like it.

Miami’s defense completely locked New England down in the 22-12 win, and the Patriots will now miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008. It was so surprising that even Tom Brady — who had been the team’s starting quarterback from 2000 up until this season — was asked about, after his Bucs beat the Falcons.

“As far as the Patriots, they have their own thing going. I’ve really been focused on how my play needs to be at quarterback, the execution I need, and they’re not really an opponent of mine,” Brady said, via Masslive.com. “Obviously I have a lot of friends there, a lot of great relationships, but they’ve been focused on what they need to do and I’ve been trying to focus on what my job is.”

It’s always weird when players are asked about other teams, especially when they’re not even in the same conference.