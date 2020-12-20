Top 3 Quarterbacks the Pittsburgh Steelers Might Consider for 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to plan their future after Ben Roethlisberger. While Ben will surely be a core part of the squad in 2021/22, the franchise must find a replacement quarterback for the next season.

The lack of high draft picks and cap space means the Steelers will be forced to look at under-the-radar QBs. And fortunately for Mike Tomlin, the current squad has a dependable offensive lineup to bolster new talent instead of being forced to acquire a ready-made superstar.

However, finding a replacement as good as Ben might keep the Steeler’s Super Bowl dreams at bay for the next few seasons. On that note, here are three possible replacements that the Steelers might consider before kicking off the regular season. But first, don’t forget to visit Casino Rocket for all your sports betting endeavors.

Top 3 Under-the-Radar Quarterbacks the Steelers Might Consider for 2021

Jamie Newman – Just because the Steelers aren’t looking for a first-round pick doesn’t mean they can’t fill the quarterback position through a draft. The depth of talented prospects in this season offers Pittsburgh the perfect opportunity to pick from the list at the end of Round 1.

Jamie Newman is one of the prospects who’s piquing interest for the franchise. The QB is known for mobility and could add the perfect dimension to the Steeler’s offense. The only downside is he’s unavailable for the next season, but that’s fine since Ben’s available for at least another year.

The Steelers have time on their side and picking a talented prospect from this year’s draft could set them up for a long time in the future.

Jamie Winston – The youngster hasn’t been able to knock off Taysom Hill in New Orleans this season, increasing his chances of hitting free agency in the upcoming off-season. This gives the Steelers an ideal opportunity to nab the young talent.

Winston’s penchant for costly turnovers is a quality that Tomlin would admire and on the contrary, Tomlin might be the only guy capable of keeping Winston focused entirely on the game.

Signing up with the Steelers guarantees Winston a permanent spot in the starting position in 2021 with a high likelihood of taking over the reins after Ben retires in 2022. At the end of the day, it’s a win-win for all.

Marcus Mariota – Although Mariota was out of the limelight for quite some time now, the former number one overall pick proved his mettle during the previous encounter with the Chargers.

Like Winston, Mariota also lost a good opportunity to play as a professional squad’s first QB. But unlike the former, Mariota’s reason for exclusion was purely due to health concerns. If the Steelers wish to induct him into the squad, they’ll first have to verify his medical records.

Provided his health permits, Mariota has the ideal combination of mobility and talent to blend into the Steeler’s squad and if inducted, he can carry Ben’s offensive schedule with short and intermediate throws.