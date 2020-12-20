Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks and Coaches Against Whom You Mustn’t Wager in 2021

With every decade comes legendary Quarterbacks and coaches who change their franchises’ fortunes. We list the top brass of this era who are so good at their game that betting against them is a really bad idea. A few QBs from 2010 to look out for even today include Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Aaron Rodgers. While coaches like John Harbaugh, Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, and Pete Carroll are a force to reckon with.
Top 5 NFL Coaches and Quarterbacks You Musn’t Bet Against in 2021
- Matt LaFleur, Coach, Green Bay Packers – While some might question LaFleur’s track record after Tom Brady’s Bucs took down the Packers, but LaFleur’s boys can turn the tide in just one game. That’s the level of competence Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are known for. And with powerhouse Aaron Rodgers leading the squad on the field, betting against the Packers is a very bad move from the gambler’s perspective.
- Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs – The man’s record speaks for itself with many legends claiming the NFL lives in Mahomes’ world. While he hasn’t been inducted into the Hall of Fame yet, you’ll rarely find Mahomes and his Chief outgunned on the field. However, you can never be sure when his squad will face its lean year as all Quarterbacks and their franchises do. But don’t get your hopes up too quickly as Mahomes is guaranteed to bounce back 75% of the time.
- Kyle Shanahan, Coach, San Francisco 49ers – The 49ers are currently dwelling in mediocrity considering all the injuries suffered in 2020. After witnessed three Quarterback changes and losing two of its most promising defensive linemen this year, the Niners are in deep trouble. However, what separates the Shanahan-led squad from the rest is its ability to bounce back even in the face of adversity. Don’t believe us? Keep watching for a few more seasons and you might just witness a rerun of the 1989 season.
- Russell Wilson, Quarterback, Seattle Seahawks – It’s safe to bet Russell will be a Seahawk till the end of his career. And while the squad failed to reach the Super Bowl in the last decade, the QB is yet to finish at a worse position than 2nd in the NFC West. Wilson is known for winning close contests and that’s the telltale sign of a quality Quarterback. One week you rule him out and in the next, he’ll return at his peak form.
- Mike Vrabel, Coach, Tennessee Titans – The same time last year Vrabel might not have made this list, but in 2020 he is poised to be the next Bill Belichick. While the Titans’ 9-7 season is mediocre at best, one cannot ignore the upsets against Lamar Jackson during the Divisional Playoffs in 2019. Mike Vrabel has the tenacity to see the Titans through to a Super Bowl victory and he won’t rest till he reaches the goal.