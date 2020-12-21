Our Top Picks for the NBA’s Most Coveted Awards in 2020/21

With the 2020/21 season about to conclude, it’s the ideal time to look at the favorites to lift individual awards at the NBA this year. From Rookie of the Year to MVP and Defensive Player of the Year to Coach of the Year, the list of recognitions is long and far-fetched. On that note, let’s take a look at the potential winners from the current season.

The Most Valuable Player of the Year: Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks superstar is a frontrunner for the MVP 2020/21 Awards and judging by his past performances it’s barely surprising to see him make the list. In the last season, Doncic ranked sixth in the Value Over Replacement Player title, fifth in the Box Plus/Minus, and third in the Player Efficiency Rating while his stat line read 29/9/9.

Even a conservative performance this year will propel Doncic to the top of the league tables. And as long as the Dallas Mavericks keep adding points to their tally, their superstar will secure the MVP title by the end of the season. Vying for the same ranks are Damian Lillard, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Defensive Player of the Year: Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has won four All-Defensive teams through his career but is yet to win the coveted Defensive Player of the Year title. But that could change very soon as Davis has easily outclassed his rivals to be a frontrunner for the award this season. And if he continues to put up the staggering performance, he might very well take home the title.

Davis isn’t just a stud in the defensive line, but his teammates have sufficiently campaigned for him through the season and that should have a positive effect on the rankings. As long as the Lakers manage to find themselves towards the top of the leaderboards at the end of the season, Davis has a fighting chance of taking home the accolade for the first time in his career.

Coach of the Year: Monty Williams

The Phoenix Suns have had an excellent run in the current season, standing undefeated at the end of eight games and earning a spot in the postseason play-in game. And if they manage to hold the edge for the remaining season, Monty Williams could win the Coach of the Year award.

Williams has done an excellent job so far, taking the franchise with the league’s second-lowest net rating during the 2018/19 season and helping them finish at the 14th spot during 2019/20. And although that might not sound like much at first, the Suns’ average win rate increased by 46.5% under Williams.

