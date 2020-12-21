It is important to follow local laws when playing airsoft. Do not use real weapons of any sort (including BB’s) in the open. They do not create legal or functional weapons and can get you arrested. Many cities and counties have noise ordinances and you should respect those laws while playing.

Airsoft guns and realistic looking guns should never be brought into public view and should never go near schools. No playing with airsoft guns at public parks or playgrounds, unless they are using live ammunition and in an appropriate venue. If police, school officials or anyone else question your play, immediately stop playing and treat them with respect. It is best to try to find out what actually caused the problem so that it can be avoided in the future. Kids love drama and if you provide it they will gladly tell you what is going on.

For example, if a group of kids start shooting at one another, tell them to stop and get down on the ground. This will get their attention and they may just turn around and leave without shooting at each other. Then tell them that if they continue to play their guns will cause the police officer to be called. Explain why this is so important and that it could cause them to get arrested. Often times police officers are not happy to see children playing with Gearup airsoft guns and will treat them accordingly.

Police are very knowledgeable about where people playing airsoft guns should not go. They know where dangerous real firearms are stored and which ones are not. For example, it would not be a good idea to be playing with a sub-machine gun near a public park or other busy area. They might mistake the toy for an actual firearm and open fire. Children should be taught that they should not be playing with real firearms in public places.

If a group of boys decide to play with electric pistols they should be instructed to never shoot their toys at other people. Boys should also not play with a semi-automatic rifle next to other people as it might accidentally shoot them. Boys can never have guns when riding a bike or any other type of vehicle. In fact, no kid should own a real gun.

Young men who are not old enough to own a gun should not wear them while playing outside or near other children. This is even more important during springtime. Young men should also not touch other people’s guns, even if they are not playing with them. Boys should not wear their shirts featuring logos or pictures of firearms. Airsoft gun owners should always wear a tee shirt bearing their logo to identify themselves.

There are many stories about children getting accidentally shot by other children who mistook a toy gun for a real firearm. For this reason, it is extremely important that young people never play with toy guns outdoors or near other people. It’s almost impossible to determine if a toy gun is a real firearm unless a police officer tells you otherwise. Many police officers won’t take the time to check out whether a child really has a toy gun. This is why it is essential for children to stay away from other people playing with airsoft guns and only play with them with the supervision of a parent.

The best way to ensure that kids don’t accidentally shoot themselves is to use orange tip markers on their toy guns. Using orange tip markers can greatly decrease the potential of damage to the player’s body. Orange tip markers come in different styles. You can get small orange tip pens that kids can carry in their pockets or you can get larger pens that resemble a real gun in appearance. A larger orange tip marker will make it harder for kids to mistakenly pull the trigger because they cannot tell if it is a toy or if it is a real gun. The larger marker will also allow you to see any red markings on the side of the gun so you know exactly what type of gun it is.