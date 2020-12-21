Robert Lewandowski has a magical week in the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich moved into first place in the Bundesliga on Saturday after beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-1. What Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, Poland was able to accomplish over the past week was simply magical.

Lewandowski scored four goals in two games, and now has a remarkable 17 goals in Bayern Munich’s first 12 games of the season. Lewandowski has seven more goals than the player who is second on the Bundesliga list. Erling Haaland of Leeds, England, has 10 goals with Borussia Dortmund. Even though Haaland was born in England, he plays internationally for Norway.

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich got off to a slow start as Maximilian Philipp of Berlin, Germany scored in the fifth minute for Vfl Wolfsburg. But then Lewandowski scored late in the first half (first minute of extra time), and then early in the second half (five minutes into the half, in the 50th minute of the game) for the 2-1 Bayern Munich win.

Then on Saturday, it was much the same. Here, Bayer Leverkusen took the early 1-0 lead on a goal in the 14th minute by Patrik Schick of Prague, Czech Republic. Then Lewandowski scored in the 43rd minute, right before half time, (just like he did against Vfl Wolfsburg), and then scored a dramatic game winning goal in the third minute of extra time to give Bayern Munich their fifth one-goal win of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. Bayern Munich’s other three one-goal wins this year came on October 4 in a 4-3 win over Hertha BSC, on October 31 in a 2-1 win over FC Cologne, and on November 7 in a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski also now has five multi-goal games in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. He scored all four of Bayern Munich’s goals in their 4-3 win over Hertha BSC in October, scored twice in a 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld on October 17, and then a hat trick in a 5-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on October 24.

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga standings with 30 points. They have two more points than Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, who are tied for second with 28 points.