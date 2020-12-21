The Monday Bulletin

Combat

December 21, 2020

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Carlos Gongora +800 over Ali Akhmedov

 

Notable New Champions:

  • IBO World Super Middleweight Champion: Carlos Gongora
  • Cage Fury Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: Collin Huckbody
  • Krush Bantamweight Champion: Begin Yoshioka
  • Cage Fury Fighting Championship Featherweight Champion: Pat Sabatini
  • Interim WBC World Bantamweight Champion: Reymart Gaballo
  • WBA Super/WBC World Super Middleweight Champion: Saul Alvarez
  • Combat Jiu-Jitsu Female Flyweight Champion: Brianna Ste-Marie
  • Submission Underground Women’s Champion: Amanda Loewen

 

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

 

  1. Yuki Out: Kickboxing always gets the short end of the stick. Yuki, former Krush bantamweight and K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight champion, is stepping away from kickboxing to pursue a career in boxing. It is a golden age of Japanese boxing right now, so whether it was a good idea to jump in now will be determined, but he has all the tools to succeed.
  2. …And the world’s gonna know your name…: Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, Andre Ward, Laila Ali, and Ann Wolfe headline the 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame class. They’ll be inducted along with the 2020 Class in June.
  3. That’s (Mostly) a Wrap: Now, officially, Bellator, UFC, Glory, and major boxing (aside from one card this weekend) has wrapped up for 2020. In the UFC’s case, for a calendar month. Suppose it’s time to actually see your family on the weekends. Dumb.

