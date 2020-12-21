The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Carlos Gongora +800 over Ali Akhmedov
Notable New Champions:
- IBO World Super Middleweight Champion: Carlos Gongora
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: Collin Huckbody
- Krush Bantamweight Champion: Begin Yoshioka
- Cage Fury Fighting Championship Featherweight Champion: Pat Sabatini
- Interim WBC World Bantamweight Champion: Reymart Gaballo
- WBA Super/WBC World Super Middleweight Champion: Saul Alvarez
- Combat Jiu-Jitsu Female Flyweight Champion: Brianna Ste-Marie
- Submission Underground Women’s Champion: Amanda Loewen
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Yuki Out: Kickboxing always gets the short end of the stick. Yuki, former Krush bantamweight and K-1 World Grand Prix Super Bantamweight champion, is stepping away from kickboxing to pursue a career in boxing. It is a golden age of Japanese boxing right now, so whether it was a good idea to jump in now will be determined, but he has all the tools to succeed.
- …And the world’s gonna know your name…: Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, Andre Ward, Laila Ali, and Ann Wolfe headline the 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame class. They’ll be inducted along with the 2020 Class in June.
- That’s (Mostly) a Wrap: Now, officially, Bellator, UFC, Glory, and major boxing (aside from one card this weekend) has wrapped up for 2020. In the UFC’s case, for a calendar month. Suppose it’s time to actually see your family on the weekends. Dumb.