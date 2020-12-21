UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Dec 21/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov 548 2 2 2 Justin Gaethje 328 3 5 4 Charles Oliveira 327.5 4 4 3 Dustin Poirier 287 5 3 5 Tony Ferguson 231 6 6 7 Dan Hooker 205.5 7 7 12 Kevin Lee 203 8 NR 6 Conor McGregor 189 9 8 14 Islam Makhachev 187.5 10 9 13 Beneil Dariush 176 11 10 Josh Emmett 175 12 11 10 Carlos Diego Ferreira 171 13 14 8 Rafael dos Anjos 152 14 13 Alexander Hernandez 141 15 15 Francisco Trinaldo 132.5 16 16 16 Drew Dober 129.5 16 12 9 Paul Felder 129.5 18 17 15 Gregor Gillespie 116.5 19 18 11 Al Iaquinta 116 20 19 David Teymur 110 21 20 Scott Holtzman 109.5 22 23 Jim Miller 89 23 24 Vinc Pichel 87 24 22 Renato Moicano 77.5 25 21 Leonardo Santos 74 26 25 Yancy Medeiros 72 27 26 Khama Worthy 68 28 27 Davi Ramos 67.5 29 56 Rafael Fiziev 67 30 28 Damir Hadzovic 66.5 31 29 Magomed Mustafaev 62.5 32 34 Gabriel Benitez 61 33 30 Jalin Turner 60 34 31 Chris Gruetzemacher 54 35 32 Arman Tsarukyan 51.5 36 33 Ottman Azaitar 49 37 35 Nasrat Haqparast 46.5 38 36 Clay Guida 45 39 37 Joel Alvarez 43.5 40 38 Devonte Smith 43 41 39 Drakkar Klose 41 42 40 John Makdessi 40.5 43 41 Alexander Yakovlev 40 43 41 Charles Rosa 40 45 43 Lando Vannata 38 46 44 Michael Johnson 37.5 47 45 Rick Glenn 37 48 46 Bobby Green 36.5 49 47 Marc Diakiese 35 50 48 Kevin Aguilar 34 50 48 Roosevelt Roberts 34 52 50 Joe Solecki 33.5 53 51 Alan Patrick 28 54 52 Don Madge 27.5 55 53 Brad Riddell 27 56 54 Frank Camacho 26.5 57 55 Austin Hubbard 26 58 NR Jordan Leavitt 25 59 56 Matt Frevola 24.5 60 58 Claudio Puelles 23 60 58 Thiago Moises 23 62 60 Alex White 21.5 63 61 Christos Giagos 20.5 64 62 Mark Madsen 14 65 63 Damir Ismagulov 13.5 66 64 Joseph Duffy 13 67 65 Luigi Vendramini 10 67 65 Tristan Connelly 10 69 67 Fares Ziam 5 69 67 Guram Kutateladze 5 71 69 Alex da Silva 4.5 72 70 Brok Weaver 4 72 NR Justin Jaynes 4 74 70 Jessin Ayari 3.5 75 NR Aalon Cruz 0 75 71 Alexander Munoz 0 75 71 Carlton Minus 0 75 71 Jai Herbert 0 75 71 Jamie Mullarkey 0 75 71 Mateusz Gamrot 0 75 71 Rodrigo Vargas 0

