WWE 'Tables Ladders And Chairs' 2020 Results And Review: New Champions Crowned, Big Star Returns, And More

WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2020 took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St Petersberg Florida with virtual fans in attendance. The show featured TLC Matches featuring Roman Reigns defending the Universal title against Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre putting the WWE title on the line against AJ Styles. Plus, The Fiend took on Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno Match and Sasha Banks defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella.

During the Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles TLC match, The Miz cashed in Money In The Bank to make it a Triple Threat TLC Match.

Drew McIntyre Defeated AJ Styles And The Miz In A Triple Threat TLC Match To Retain The WWE Championship

Seize the moment, and stay in it. A fitting end to @DMcIntyreWWE's final pay-per-view match of 2020! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/dcN3fFTr0a — WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020

Kayla Braxton interviewed Paul Heyman backstage asking how Roman is preparing for Kevin Owens who said he will stop at nothing to win. Paul says someone is going to get hurt bad tonight and it will be Kevin Owens at the hands of Roman Reigns.

Sasha Banks Defeated Carmella To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Billie Kay confronted Asuka backstage showing the headshot and resume to propose that she be the tag partner for Asuka. Billie showed her own mask she can bring to the ring but Asuka tells her the position has been filled. She also tells Kay she is not ready for Asuka. Billie walks away angry.

Charly Caruso interviewed The New Day asking how it will be different from the last time they faced The Hurt Business. They said they will go up against big match New Day. They said it began with The New Day as the tag champs and it will end with them as the champs.

The Hurt Business Defeated The New Day To Become The NEW Raw Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn came up to Kayla Braxton, berating her for leaking the audio of him yelling for Big E interrupting his awards show on SmackDown (shades of Tom Cruise’s freakout audio). He asks Kayla who sent her the audio but she tells him that a journalist never gives out her sources. Sami freaks out as she walks away.

As it was time for the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, Asuka revealed her partner to be Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair And Asuka Defeated Nia Jax And Shayna Baszler To Become The NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions

Sami Zayn went up to Big E and R Truth backstage accusing Big E of the leak audio. Big E said he didn’t do it but he’s glad it’s not the other kind of leak. Sami Zayn calls Big E a joke and treading water since he went solo. Truth walked away as Big E tells Sami he is going to see him real soon. Sami walks away.

Roman Reigns Defeated Kevin Owens In A TLC Match To Retain The Universal Championship

Randy Orton Defeated The Fiend In The Firefly Inferno Match

Overall Review: This was actually a better show than I expected it to be. I loved pretty much all the matches including the Roman and Owens match which I think was the best on the show. I was surprised that didn’t main event but it looks like they wanted to go with the shocking ending to the Firefly Inferno Match which is a pretty creative way to go. The Inferno match was insane. I’m not too big on The Fiend losing but we’ll see where it goes from here. The match between Carmella and Sasha was better than I expected as well and shows how much Carmella has improved in the ring as well as her persona since returning.

Grade: 7.5/10