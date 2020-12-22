Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce officially nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame

Paul Pierce is a lock Hall of Famer, but he still has to go through the official process.

That process started today, when The Truth was officially nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame today announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2021, including first-time nominees Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson. Returning to the ballot are fan-favorite nominees Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Bob Huggins, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon among others.

In a weird twist due to COVID-19, we could see two members of Boston’s new Big 3 enshrined in the same year. Kevin Garnett was supposed to go in last year, but that ceremony was moved to March at Mohegan Sun. The Class of ’21 is due to be enshrined in September.

I don’t think it’s necessary to list every one of Pierce’s accomplishments here, but why not? He’s Boston’s second all-time leader scorer and the team’s leader in 3-pointers made and attempted, free throws made and attempted, and steals. He’s the NBA’s 16th all-time leading scorer.

Pierce is a no-brainer to make it in on the first ballot.

But is Paul Pierce a no brainer to start for the Boston Celtics All-Time All-Star team?

